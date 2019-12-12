South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 2
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristina M. Caudle; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Johnnie Renee Starlett Harbaugh; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, making false statement to public servant, Johnnie Renee Starlett Harbaugh; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Dec. 9
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Justin Edward Bircher; continued to 1/13/20.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Ryan Robert Claussen; continued to 12/16.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kevin Gorham; guilty, 364/364, $250.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, James Darell Hockema; continued to 12/16.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 1 st-degree, Angela Marie Husted; continued to 12/16.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; continued to 1/27/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Edwin Anderson; pd appt., PT 1/13/20.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremiah Alan Moore; guilty, 90/90, $250.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Lee Ritzman; pd appt., PT 1/13/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Margaret Ann L. Stapleton; pd appt., PT 1/13/20.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Briita Keran J. Steed; pd appt., PT 1/13/20.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Janette Kay Jones; pd appt., continued 12/17, ignition interlock.
Dec. 10
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Hailey Yvonne Bundy; committed, $450 total.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 18 mph over limit (40 or under), failure to renew expired registration, Daylin Riley Kemmer; committed $100.
Contested hearing — NVOL with identification, Tyler Scott Barnes; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Electronic device while driving, Anthony Leonardo Fuentes; DS one year $150.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Maksim V. Gavrilyuk; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding 11 mph over limit (over 40), Maksim V. Gavrilyuk; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding too fast for conditions, Kateland Alexis Nagy; committed, $100.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Autumn Renae Swart; DS one year, $150.
Contested hearing — Improper passing on left side, Timothy James Teall; DS one year, $150.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3 rd-degree, Connie Janssen; DFTA, B/W $500.
Sentence Compliance — Driver 21 years or under consume alcohol/marijuana, Brandon Ean Rincon; review 1/8/20.
Review hearing — Using net to take fish 2nd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; dismissed.
Review hearing — Using net to take fish 2nd-degree, Scott Jeffries Wardell; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Terry Macgregor Wiggins; in compliance.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Mark Alan Wirkkala; dismissed.
Dec. 11
Review hearing — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kassandra Jolene Alderman; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Laura M. Cook; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Patricia Marie Dawson; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Chad Monroe Donaldson; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jim Edward Dubry; send to collection.
Review hearing — DUI, George E. Henkel; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Tina M. Labrousse; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Jean M. Legg; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Stephenie A. Manly; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — MIP and/or consumption, Christopher K. Marconnette; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Dean Oswald; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Bobby Joe Pritchett; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Natasha Lyn Ridenour; send to collection.
Review hearing — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Gerald Salas; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — Avoiding wildlife check station/inspection attempt, willful setting of fire, Michael Bryan Schroyer; reissue warrant.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Travis John Smith; reissue warrant.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, DUI, Christopher Lee Browning; continued to 2/5/20.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, David Nolan Carlson; PT 1/15/20, JT 2/13/20.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Roswell Chester; DS 24 months, 364/355, $200.
Community court graduation — Hit-and-run unattended vehicle, Pamela Gardner; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; continued to 12/18.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, William Allen Herman; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, William Allen Herman; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; PT 1/8/20, JT 2/20/20.
Pre-trial — DUI, Roger Alvin Lobry; continued to 1/8/20.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Austin B. Mack; continued to 1/29/20.
Motion hearing — Six counts of reconsider, Dyke Moen; denied.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; continued to 12/18.
Bench warrant — Assault 4th-degree, Kristina Ann Wilson; pd appt., PT 1/15/20, JT 2/13/20.
Arraignment — Two counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Jack Mitchell Anderson; diversion dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Nolan Carlson; PT 1/15/20, JT 1/30/20.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, David Nolan Carlson; pd appt.
Arraignment — DUI, Carol Marie Crowe; PT 1/29/20, JT 2/20/20.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, William Allen Herman; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Casey Richard Holmes; dismissed.
Review hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Max Wesley Huddleston; pd appt., PT 1/22/20, JT 2/20/20.
Arraignment — DUI, Max Wesley Huddleston; pd appt., PT 1/22/20, JT 2/20/2.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Christopher Nicholas Lines; diversion dismissed.
Arraignment — Two counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Roy Charles McIntyre; guilty, 90/90, DS 12 months, $175.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Mitchell Clarke Nelson; diversion dismissed.
Arraignment — Two counts of recreation fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Guy Dietrich Sperb; guilty, 90/90, each count, DS 12 months, $175.
Other hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, George Tweedy; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Keely Megan Tune; DFTA, B/W $500.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
