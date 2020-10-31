South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 26
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Travis Wayne Davidson; continued to 11/23.
Show cause — Assault 4th-degree, Derrick R. Maxhimer; no action, review 5/10/21.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael A. McMurtrey; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Robert Daniel O’Brien; PT 11/23.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; continued to 11/23.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; continued to 11/23.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Kyle Jack Towers; dismissed.
Oct. 28
Sentence compliance — Hunting big game 2nd violate rule, Ryan Allen Gavin; extended jail to 7/31/2021.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher John Luthi; no action, warrant stands.
Bench warrant hearing — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Christopher John Luthi; no action, warrant stands.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Emma B. Alloway; PT 11/4.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Gregory Blair; jail time five days, enroll treatment within 45 days.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gregory Blair; guilty, 60 months probation, no contact with victim, 364/349, $500 fine.
Deferred prosecution hearing — DUI, Jade Tempest LJ Coughlin; DP $835.
Deferred prosecution hearing — Reckless endangerment, Jade Tempest LJ Coughlin; deferred prosecution.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, driving with wheels off roadway, Jade Tempest LJ Coughlin; send dates for contested.
Pre-trial — DUI, hit-and-run attended vehicle, DWLS 3rd-degree, Brian Edward Cox; in custody, dismissed.
Review hearing — Following vehicle too closely, Brian Edward Cox; in custody, dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dawn Christine Davis; guilty, 12 months probation, $450 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Joseph Deines; guilty, 12 months probation, $450 fine.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Bryan Michael Emerson; $553 fine.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Bryan Michael Emerson; DS 12 months, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, two counts of recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, provide false information regarding fish/wildlife, David Henry Gretzner; PT 11/18, JT 1/14/21.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Barbara L. Kirby; guilty, no contact with victim, 60 months probation, $350 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; dismissed.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; committed, $553.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; guilty, 90/89, 12 months probation, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth A. Nyberg; guilty, 60 months probation, no contact victim, 364/363, $500 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, Mark Lyle Potter; guilty, 60 months probation, four days in jail, 364/334.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; in custody, PT 11/4.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Logan Clay Schaener; continued to 12/2.
Pre-trial — Two counts of criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 12/2.
Pre-trial — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 12/2.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniil Vasilchuk; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal impersonation 1st-degree, Daniil Vasilchuk; guilty to amended sentence making false statement, 24 months probation, 364/362, $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; PT 11/25.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Thomas Depaul; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Thomas Depaul; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Philip Edward Dupont; PT 12/2.
Arraignment — DUI, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT 11/16.
Arraignment — Reckless endangerment, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT 11/16.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Sangchul Seo; continued.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; PT 11/25.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
