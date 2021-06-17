South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.

June 14

Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven Whiting; PT 7/12, JT 8/9.

Motion Hearing — Negligent driving, Candace Marie Arden; dismissed

Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ryan Robert Camp; DFTA, no action.

Bench Warrant Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; PT 7/12.

Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; PT 7/12.

Pre-Trial — DUI, Donald J. Garber; SOC, 18 months probation, proof of treatment, fine $750.

Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3, Seth T. Hodge; PT 6/28.

Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Collin Jeffery Laplant; DFTA, warrant $500.

Show cause — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Troy Larson; no action.

Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Theresa Denice Manske; PT 7/12.

Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, warrant $500.

Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, no action.

Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; dismissed.

Arraignment — DUI, Michael Murry; continue arraignment 6/28.

Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Douglas Shaw; PT 8/23.

Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Michael Douglas Shaw; review 8/23.

Sentence Compliance — DUI, Dustin Dennis Shepard; DFTA, warrant $100.

Pre-Trial — No valid operating license without identification, Sandra Renee Shinall; PT 7/12.

Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Sandra Renee Shinall; review 7/12.

Pre-Trial — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3 physical damage, Sandra Renee Shinall; PT 7/12.

Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; PT 7/12.

Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Pamela Joyce Stolle; PT 7/12.

Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristipher Townsen; PT 6/28.

Bench Warrant Hearing — DUI, Lee Alan Wolleat; DFTA, no action.

Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; 6/28.

Pre-Trial — Hit/run unattended vehicle, Gary Allen Ziemer; PT 6/28.

Abbreviation Key

00/00 Days sentenced/suspended

B/W Bench warrants

DF Deferred finding

DP Deferred prosecution

DS Deferred sentence

DUI Driving under influence

DWLS Driving w/ license suspended

DFTA Defendant failure to appear

FTR Failed to respond

JT Jury trial

MIP Minor in possession

NCO No-Contact Order

NOA Notice of appearance

NJT Non-jury trial

NSV No similar violations

NVOL No valid operator’s license

PD Public defender

PT Pre-trial

SOC Stipulated order of continuance

