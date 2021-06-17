South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
June 14
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven Whiting; PT 7/12, JT 8/9.
Motion Hearing — Negligent driving, Candace Marie Arden; dismissed
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ryan Robert Camp; DFTA, no action.
Bench Warrant Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; PT 7/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; PT 7/12.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Donald J. Garber; SOC, 18 months probation, proof of treatment, fine $750.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3, Seth T. Hodge; PT 6/28.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Collin Jeffery Laplant; DFTA, warrant $500.
Show cause — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Troy Larson; no action.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Theresa Denice Manske; PT 7/12.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, warrant $500.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, no action.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; dismissed.
Arraignment — DUI, Michael Murry; continue arraignment 6/28.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Douglas Shaw; PT 8/23.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Michael Douglas Shaw; review 8/23.
Sentence Compliance — DUI, Dustin Dennis Shepard; DFTA, warrant $100.
Pre-Trial — No valid operating license without identification, Sandra Renee Shinall; PT 7/12.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Sandra Renee Shinall; review 7/12.
Pre-Trial — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3 physical damage, Sandra Renee Shinall; PT 7/12.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; PT 7/12.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Pamela Joyce Stolle; PT 7/12.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristipher Townsen; PT 6/28.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DUI, Lee Alan Wolleat; DFTA, no action.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; 6/28.
Pre-Trial — Hit/run unattended vehicle, Gary Allen Ziemer; PT 6/28.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
