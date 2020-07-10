South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
July 6
Pre-trial — DUI, Kimberly F. LaDuke; continued to 8/10.
Pre-trial — DUI, Stephanie Rae Vossen; continued to 8/10
Pre-trial — DUI, Kenichi Takamori Wiegardt; continued to 8/10.
Pre-trial — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; continued to 8/10.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Stacy Raeann Wirkkala; pd appt., PT 8/10.
July 8
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kyle Nicholas Kronberger; probation terminated, close case.
Review hearing — Criminal trespass second-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; dismissed.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 8/12, JT 9/24.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Katie Marie Fowler; dismissed.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, violation of temporary order of protection, DUI, Crystal M. Freeman; continued on week.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Russell Allen Hamilton; continued one week.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Russell Allen Hamilton; continued one week.
Pre-trial — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, three counts of failing sewage systems, Timothy Allen Hogan; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — Four counts of zoning violation, five counts of existence of a public nuisance; Timothy Allen Hogan; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — Failing sewage system, public nuisance, Timothy Allen Hogan; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Timothy Allen Hogan; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Timothy Allen Hogan; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 2nd-degree, resisting arrest, Janel Patricia Horwath; in compliance.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontez Marquis Johnson; guilty, 365/364, $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jennifer Renae Jordon; review 7/29, JT 8/13.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gregory W. Knutson; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tara JoAnn Kruse; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tara JoAnn Kruse; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — Harassment, reckless driving, Randy Alan Lewis; continued to 7/15.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Barry Alan Lynch; in compliance.
Arraignment — Obstruct law enforcement officer, DWLS 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Paul Andrew Martin; continued to 8/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Eveline Louise Norgren; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $450.
Arraignment — DUI, Carmen Anthony Pucci; PT 8/19, JT 9/17.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, Carmen Anthony Pucci; review 8/19.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; pd appt., PT 8/19, JT 9/17.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tennile Lee Simpson; continued one week.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; continued one week.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret K. Wilski; continued one week.
Pre-trial — DUI, Margaret K. Wilski; continued one week.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; continued to 7/15.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, William Scott Ahrens; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Raymond John Alan Batts; PT 8/12, JT 9/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sarah Marie Doughten; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Stephanie Marie Fraser; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Brandon Joseph Hood; PT 8/10.
Review hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (over 40), fail initially obtain Washington driver’s license, Amir Husain; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Amir Husain; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DUI, Henry Elliot Ledbetter; DFTA.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Darcy Jean Lee; continued to 7/22.
Arraignment — DUI, Robert Troy McIntyre; PT 8/10.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Norman Jay Rinehart; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Karl Emil Schmidt; pd appt., PT 8/12, JT 9/24.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; pd appt., PT 8/12, JT 9/17.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Cameron S. Sisco; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jake L. Wilson; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; pd appt., PT 8/12, JT 9/17.
Motion hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, recreational fish rule violating not possess fish, Mark Udell Patton; motion hearing 8/12, JT 8/27.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
