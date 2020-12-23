South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 21
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kimberly Ann Pickering; continue 2/22/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Benjamin Simons; amended to NVOL, fine $150.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; continue 1/11/21.
Dec. 22
Mitigation hearing — Speeding in a school zone, 16-20 mph over limit, Frances Charlotte August; continue 1/12.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 17mph over limit, Derick Anthony Dunston; DS, fine $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 15mph over limit, Hollie Grace Haataia; DS, fine $150.
Mitigation hearing — Defective exhaust 1st offense, glazed/tinted windows, alter/make plate illegible-obscured, Jordan Johnathan Lopez; dismiss with proof, fine $139, Fine $100.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, operating motor vehicle without insurance, display changed-disfigured plate, Robert Alan Walker; committed.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 18 mph over limit, Darlene Linn Wisdom; DS, fine $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding in a school zone 21-25 over limit, George Edward Bates; committed, fine $483.
Dec. 23
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Gregory Blair; DFTA, review for warrant 1/6.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Randy Ray Brock; continue 1/6.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Darcy Jean Lee; continue PT 1/13
Arraignment — Theft 3, Brittany Ann Niverson; guilty, 24 month probation, 364/362 credit for time served, fine $150.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jim Sean Meadors; sentencing 1/13.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
