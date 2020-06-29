South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
June 24
Show cause — Cut break injure tree/plant parks, Deena Yvette Blaylock; DFTA, B/W $500.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Andrew Rosewell Chester; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Richard Victor Mercado; dismissed.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Thomas William Merriman; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam R. Rowe; PT 7/1, JT 9/3.
Bench warrant hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Adam Roy Rowe; PT 7/1, JT 9/3.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michelle J. Stacey; 16 hours community service imposed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Stacey Ann Townsen; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Bench warrant hearing — Malicious mischief 2nd, Andrew James A. Ward; probation violation hearing 7/22.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Colton Lawson Cabe; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Brandon William Sargent; re-issue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavidez Jr.; continued to 7/29.
Arraignment — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Alfred L. Gervasio; continued to 7/1.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, turn signal lamp violation, failure to renew expired registration, no driver’s license on person, operate/possess vehicle without registration, Alfred L. Gervasio; continued to 7/1.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, reckless endangerment, Steven Lee Heckman; pd appt., PT 7/22, JT 9/17.
Pre-trial — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, four counts of failing sewage systems, four counts of zoning violation, six counts of existence public nuisance, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 7/8.
Pre-trial — Two counts of no contact/protection order violation, Timothy Allen Hogan; continued to 7/8.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jesa Christine Hughes; continued to 7/1.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; 24 hours community service imposed.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Karen Lynn Knapp; continued one week.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Dylon Micheal Long; probation violation hearing 7/29.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, April Leeann Handke; pd appt., PT 7/29, JT 9/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jordan Henry Russell Hansen; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Christopher David Hanson; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristen Tod Kvame; continued to 8/5.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christina M. Lentz; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Men May; guilty, 90/990, $450.
Arraignment — DUI, Jeremy L. Riefkohl; DFTA, B/W $15,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Kasi Dianne Skaarer; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Review hearing — Electronic device while driving, Kasi Dianne Skaarer; DFTA.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Matthew J. Stone; pd appt., PT 7/15, JT 9/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret K. Wilski; continued to 8/1.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.