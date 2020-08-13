South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 3
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 9/14.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Jenifer Anne Gregory; PT 8/31.
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with identification, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Marc Lunes-D Jackson Jr.; DFTA.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Sterling Justus; amended to NVOL, $250.
Review hearing — Failure to dim lights, Robert Sterling Justus; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Failure to use safety chains, Richard W. Kulackoski Jr.; $100.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Christopher Paul Nelson; SOC 12 months, $300.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, assault 4th-degree, Kenneth A. Schneider; PT 8/31.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Sandra Renee Shinall; PT 8/31.
Pre-trial — Obstructing law enforcement officer, Heather Ann Williamson; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Heather Ann Williamson; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DUI, Lee Alan Wolleat; pd appt., PT 8/31.
Bench warrant — DUI, Heather D. Ziel; DFTA, warrant stands.
Aug. 5
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Gayle Darnell; no contact order terminated.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Kayne Windrow; DFTA, send notice of warrant.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Ronald J. Bergholm; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — Protection order violation, Agustinn Gonzalez-Bermudez; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kyle Clifford Herglund; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Christine Marie Linenberger; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — Joseph Allen Niska; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Jeramy Faalaeo Baxter Poyer; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give info obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; motion hearing 8/26.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jordan Lee Johnson; PT 9/30, JT 10/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristen Tod Kvame; dismissed.
Bench warrant — Negligent driving 1st-degre, Brandon William Sargent; case dismissed.
Bench warrant — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jake L. Wilson; send notice of warrant.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Phillip Claude Brown, III; continued to 9/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Joseph Deines; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Monte DeWayne Green; DFTA.
Arraignment — Contact/protection order violation, Steven Thomas Nowotny; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — Two counts of criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; continued to 8/12, PT 9/9, JT 10/15.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd-degree, Linda Shivers; pd appt., PT 9/9, JT 10/15.
Arraignment — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; continued to 8/12, PT 9/9, JT 10/15.
Contested hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), Tianlei Xu; dismissed.
Aug. 10
Pre-trial — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Brandon Joseph Hood; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kimberly F. Laduke; amended to reckless driving, alcohol evaluation, victim panel, 24 months probation, 364/364, $750.00 fine.
Review hearing — Speeding 21 mph over limit (40 or under), NVOL with identification, Robert Troy McIntyre; continued to 9/4.
Pre-trial — DUI, Robert Troy McIntyre; continued to 9/4.
Pre-trial — DUI, Scott T. Ogren; continued to 9/14.
Pre-trial — DUI, Patrick John Prest; continued to 9/14.
Pre-trial — DUI, Stephanie Rae Vossen; continued to 9/14.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kenichi Takamori Wiegardt; continued to 9/14.
Pre-trial — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Stacy Raeann Wirkkala; continued to 8/11 in North District Court.
Aug. 11
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 24 mph over limit (over 40), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Armando Guillermo Cordero; DS one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Stephen Alan Vaughn; DS one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Kristi Anne Weaver; DS one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Christopher Aaron Douglas; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Nicholas Ricard Dymound; committed $100.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Kyle Ernst Grobler; DS one year, $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit (over 40), Peter Patrick Primeau; committed, $100.
Aug. 12
Bench warrant hearing — Reckless driving, Joshua Dean Bradley; warrant stands.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Jared Dean Stowell; quash warrant, probation violation hearing 9/9.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Mark Steven Baldwin; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Raymond John Alan Batts; dismissed.
Second arraignment — NVOL without identification, Bradley Allen Selmer Bolkan; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Hailey Yvonne Bundy; PT 9/23, JT 11/12.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Nathaniel Zachariah Cox; pd appt., PT 9/23, JT 10/22.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Joseph Deines; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sarah Marie Doughten; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; review 1/13/2021.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Violate infraction rules, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; DFTA.
Arraignment — Hunt/fish privileges revoke/suspend 2nd, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; continued to 9/9.
Pre-trial — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of internation fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; PT 9/16, JT 10/22.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Lane Heath; amended to reckless driving, guilty, 24 months probation, 364/364, $750.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven Lee Heckman; guilty, 364/364, $500.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jesa Christine Hughes; no action.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; suppression hearing 9/16, JT 10/29.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christina M. Lentz; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — Harassment, reckless endangerment, Randy Alan Lewis; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, Kevin Todd Martin; PT 9/23.
Arraignment — Obstruct law enforcement officer, DWLS 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Paul Andrew Martin; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Joshua Anthony McNamee; five days in jail for probation violation.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; PT 9/16.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; DFTA, B/W $500.
Second arraignment — Two counts of criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 9/9, JT 10/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Karl Emil Schmidt; SOC six months, $250.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, driver under 21 years old consume alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; DFTA.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Matthew J. Stone; continued one week to 8/19.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), George Raymond Thomas IV; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, George Raymond Thomas IV; continued to 8/19.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; PT 9/23, JT 10/1.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; PT 9/16, JT 10/1.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher Lee Austin; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Monte Dewayne Green; pd appt., PT 9/16, JT 10/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Arraignment — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; pd appt., PT 9/9.
Motion hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Mark Udell Patton; continued to 8/26.
Review hearing — Recreational fish rule violating possessing fish, Mark Udell Patton; review 8/26.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Oleg R. Vasilchuk; continued to 9/16.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Byron Noel Petrossian; continued to 8/19.
Suppression hearing — False statement to public servant, Gary Allen Gavin; continued, date to be set.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.