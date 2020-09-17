South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Sept. 14
Motion hearing — Hit/run unattended property, Samuel David Blake; continued to 10/12.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Daniel Jason Byrd; guilty.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Bambi M. Douglas; pd appt., PT 10/12.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Donald J. Garber; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Failure to initially obtain Washington driver’s license, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Donald J. Garber; DFTA.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jason D. Gillingham; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, operating motor vehicle without insurance, William Gregory Harris; committed, $300 total.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Buddy John Hornecker; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jacqueline Ray McKnight; pd appt., PT 10/12.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael A. McMurtrey; PT 10/26.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Margaret Ann Parsons; continued to 10/12
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Kimberly Ann Pickering; pd appt., PT 10/12.
Arraignment — DUI, Dustin Dennis Shepard; pd appt., PT 10/26.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy James Walsh; PT 10/12.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Harley E. Weyl, DFTA, B/W $750.
Sept. 16
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christian John Jochman; court will set dates.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault fourth-degree, Jennifer Renae Jordan; no response.
Bench warrant hearing — Obstructing a law enforcement officer, Olivia T. Scott; no response.
Judge’s review — Malicious mischief third-degree, Gabriel J. Austinchuck; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DUI, Leo Dean Balkowitsch; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DWLS third-degree, Charles William Byer; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — Cyberstalking, Abel Gonzalez Jr.; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — Assault fourth-degree, Kenneth R. Jenkins; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DWLS third-degree, Allen Dale Messer; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DUI, Taylor Christian Perrin; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — Theft third-degree, Mark Wayne Richardson; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — Criminal trespass second-degree, Mark Wayne Richardson; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DUI, Mark Allen Rosbach; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DWLS third-degree, Chad M. Schwandt; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DUI, Robin Friedman Stark; bench warrant re-issued.
Judge’s review — DWLS third-degree, Andrea R. Williams; bench warrant re-issued.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; probation violation hearing 9/30.
Sentence compliance — Assault fourth-degree, William Andrew Becker; probation violation hearing 9/30.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Joshua Dean Bradley; DFTA, $2,500 warrant issued.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespassing first-degree, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, review for warrant on 9/30.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jade Tempest LJ Coughlin; PT 10/21, JT 11/19.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Jade Tempest LJ Coughlin; PT 10/21, JT 11/19.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, driving with wheels off roadway, Jade Tempest LJ Coughlin; PT 10/21, JT 11/19.
Arraignment — DUI, hit-and-run attended vehicle, DWLS third-degree, Brian Edward Cox; PT 10/21, JT 11/19.
Review hearing — Assault fourth-degree, Robert Gayle Darnell; SOC 24 months, $500 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS third-degree, Steven Joseph Deines; hearing on 9/30 for proof for treatment.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Bryan Michael Emerson; review 10/21.
Second arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Bryan Michael Emerson; PT 10/21, JT 11/19.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; strike trial, PT 11/4.
Pre-trial — Two counts of internation fire code violation #304, zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; strike trial, PT 11/4.
Pre-trial — DWLS third-degree, Monte Dewayne Green; guilty, 90/90, $450 fine.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Monte Dewayne Green; $200 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault fourth-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Russell Allen Hamilton; PT 11/4, JT 11/12.
Arraignment — DUI, James E. Keller; PT 10/14, JT 12/10.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS third-degree, William Deane Lachapelle; PT 10/14, JT 12/17.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; serve 10 days in jail by 5/31/2021.
Pre-trial — DWLS third-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; PT 10/21, JT 12/17.
Review hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (40 or under), Christopher Neal Mortensen; review 10/7.
Arraignment — DUI, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS third-degree, Christopher Neal Mortensen; PT 10/7, JT 11/12.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; probation violation 10/7.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Steven Thomas Nowotny; guilty, 364/362, two days in jail, $500 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS third-degree, Gregory Howard T Overbay; guilty, 90/90, $200 fine.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (40 or under), Gregory Howard T Overbay; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish second no license/catch card, Mark Udell Patton; PT 11/18.
Review hearing — Recreational fish rule violating not possessing fish, Mark Udell Patton; PT 11/18.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLs third-degree, Kirk William Roberts; PT 10/21, JT 12/17.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 years old consuming alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; guilty, 90/89, $447.48 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault fourth-degree, Timothy Randall Turner; dismissed without prejudice.
Second arraignment — DWLS third-degree, attempted criminal impersonation first-degree, PT 10/21, JT 12/10.
Pre-trial — Assault fourth-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; JT 10/1.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault fourth-degree, Michael Lee Younger; PT 9/16, JT 10/1.
Arraignment — DWLS third-degree, Joel Edmond Caldwell; B/W $1,500.
Arraignment — DWLS second-degree, Blake Anthony Frank; continued to 9/30, PT 10/14.
Arraignment — Recreational fish first-degree shoot, gaff snag fish, two counts of recreational fish second rule violating possessing fish, providing false information regarding fish/wildlife, David Henry Gretzner; PT 10/14, JT 11/19.
Arraignment — DWLS third-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; PT 10/21, JT 12/17.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS third-degree, David William Peterson; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $550 fine.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Gary Arthur Solum; B/W $500.S
Review hearing — Operating vehicle without proper registration and plate, Gary Arthur Solum; B/W $500.
Arraignment — Assault fourth-degree, Daniel A. Standard; DFTA, arraignment 10/14.
Arraignment — DWLS third-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS third-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; PT 10/7, JT 12/10.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Franklin Edmund Warner; review 10/7.
Arraignment — DUI, Jerry L. Wright; court to set dates.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving second-degree, failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration, Ruslan Petrovich Kasko; continued to 10/14.
Suppression hearing — Assault fourth-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; status hearing 11/14, JT 11/19.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
