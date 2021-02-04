South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 3
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Hailey Yvonne Bundy; parole violation hearing 2/24.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Dustin Shane Coates; no contact order dropped.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sean Forrest Hadley; continued to 2/17.
Review hearing — DWLS 1st-degree, Casey Dean Hauff; no action.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Eugene Huddleston; dismissed
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, John Randall Osborne; DFTA, warrant $500.
Judge’s review — Negligent driving 1st degree, Todd C. Kirn; reissue bench warrant
Judge’s review — DUI, Todd C. Kirn; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Cole M. Gammon; review 3/10
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cole M. Gammon; PT 3/10.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Russell Allen Hamilton; PT 3/31.
Pre-trial — DUI, Richard Leland Holmes; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Indecent exposure, Kurtis Anthonie Lane; PT 2/24, JT 4/29.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license with out identification, Naomi Ruth Lentz; PT 2/24.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; parole violation 2/24.
Arraignment — Public nuisance, Diana May; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cathey Darlene Parks; continued to 2/17.
Pre-trial — Intentional feed/attract carnivore, Doris Berryhill Parks; PT 2/10.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without identification, Gary Arthur Solum; PT 2/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ted Joe Tift; dismissed.
Second Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Jesse Alden Wescott; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret Katerina Wilski; parole violation 3/10.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Margaret Katerina Wilski; parole violation 3/10.
Arraignment — Discard/discharge lighted material, Brandy B. Belding; reduced to infraction, fine $100.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Talisha Marie Hall; DFTA, warrant review 3/31.
Arraignment — DUI, Michael Anthony Palsrok; PT 3/3 JT 4/22.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 over limit, no motorcycle endorsement, operating a vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continued to 2/17.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit, Dean Kirk McDonald; continued to 2/1.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
