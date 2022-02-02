South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 31
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Katherine Aiken; PT 2/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 3/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Joshua D. Cook; DFTA, warrant signed.
Pre-trial — Resisting arrest, Joshua D. Cook; DFTA, warrant signed.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Amy Marie Headdress; continued to 3/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Perry Steven Joseph; continued to 3/7.
Show cause — Indecent exposure, Jesse Jacob Woody Renneberg; dismissed.
Review hearing — DUI, Blaine Joseph Rivas; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amber N. Williams; continued to 2/7.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; SOC 12 or 18 months, $1,000 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, Christine Caughey Zion; continued to 3/7.
Other hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Nels Pedersen; PT 3/7.
Feb. 2
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Peter Michael Maglio; continued to 4/6.
Review hearing — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; DFTA, continued to 2/23.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Earl Willard Soule; DFTA, continued to 2/23.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; DFTA, revocation hearing 2/16.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Kayne Windrow; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Dylan Thomas Bloor; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicole D. Bowers; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Joe D. Burleson; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Benjimen James Curtis; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — MIP and/or consumption, Brittanie A. Elliott; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Miguel Escalante Mendoza; send to collections.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Allen Gunn; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Kimberly Marie Kubisiak; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Louise Marie McKinley; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael J. Orazio; dismissed.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Charles Allen Parlier IV; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Gail Lea Pierce; re-issue bench warrant,.
Review hearing — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, DWLS 1st-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Kevin Michael Tore; re-issue bench warrant for each charge.
Review hearing — DUI, Debra Lynn Whittaker; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Melissa Ann Wick; dismissed.
Review hearing — Three counts of no contact/protection order violation, Jewel Ruby Williams; re-issue bench warrant each count.
Sentence compliance — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 3/9.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 3/9, JT 4/28.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; PT 3/9.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kathleen May Eager; PT 3/9, JT 3/24.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Kathleen May Eager; PT 3/9, JT 3/24.
Review hearing — Fish for personal use barbed hooks, David Henry Gretzner; review 2/23.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, David Henry Gretzner; PT 2/23, JT 4/21.
Review hearing — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; continued to 3/9.
Sentencing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Nels E. Pederson; guilty, 12 months probation, no fishing for 12 months, 90/88, $500 fine, $100 warrant fee.
Second arraignment — DUI, Isaac Timothy Ragan; PT 2/23, JT 4/21.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Mitchell Rose; amended to NVOL with identification, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Public nuisance, Naomi R. Schuyler; DS 12 months, 90/90, $125 fine.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (40 or under), Brigham William Campbell; review 2/9.
Arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brigham William Campbell; continued.
Arraignment — Commercial fish without license 2nd-degree, Justin Bryce Finlay; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Larry J. Fox; PT 2/7.
Bench warrant — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Trevor Allen Gatter; PT 3/2, JT 4/21.
Bench warrant hearing — Violation of commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Paolo Vinko Jurkovich; PT 2/7.
Contested hearing — Beach driving violation, Nicu Buracioc; continued to 3/2.
Contested hearing — Speeding 14 mph over limit (over 40), Matthew Lyle Fowler; continued to 3/2.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
