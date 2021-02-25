South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 22
Arraignment — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 4/12.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; PT 4/12.
Arraignment — DUI, Candace Marie Arden; continue arraignment 3/22.
Bench warrant hearing — Violation of anti-harassment order, Casey James Burke; PT 3/22.
Feb 23
Mitigation Hearing — No splash aprons/fenders on vehicle, Aaron Lee Chetwood; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vickie Katherine Childs; PT 3/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Iokewe Napoleon Demello; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Justin Robert Freidel; DFTA, warrant, fine $500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Donald J Garber; PT 3/8.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tanitia Merie Handy; PT 3/22.
Motion hearing— No contact/protection order violation, Robert G Hill; vacate charge.
Review Hearing — License vehicle out of state 1st, James Darell Hockema; DFTA, no action.
Review Hearing — Disorderly conduct, James Darell Hockema; DFTA, no action.
Review Hearing — Speeding 21 mph over limit, no driver’s license on person, fail to sigh/carry/display vehicle registration, James Darell Hockema; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Ryan Huff; PT 3/22.
Review Hearing — Minor possession and or consumption, Daylin Riley Kemmer; dismissed.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Dwayne Anthony Merritt; PT 3/8.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Juan Munoz; warrant, Fine $500.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Margaret Ann Parsons; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; warrant fine $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kimberly Ann Pickering; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing—DWLS 3rd-degree, Rudy M Rodriguez; DFTA, no action.
Review Hearing — Marijuana under 21 possess/manufacture/sell, Autumn Marie Rogge; dismissed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Carli Michelle Saunders; PT 3/22.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Dustin Dennis Shepard; parole violation 3/8.
Arraignment — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd physical damage, Sandra Renee Shinall; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Matthew Clayton Simmons; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, fine $300.
Pre-trial — Marijuana under 21 possess/manufacture/sell attempt, Matthew Clayton Simmons; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Marijuana in motor vehicle violation, Matthew Clayton Simmons; Committed, fine $139.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; PT 3/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree amended to NVOL, Timothy James Walsh; reduced to infraction, fine $150.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Taylor Brandon Whybark; DFTA, warrant, $500.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Danny L. Wright; PT 3/8.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; SOC 12 months, fine $300.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Shelly Lynn Ziemer; PT 3/8.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Olivia Ann Friedes; DFTA
Mitigation Hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Courtney E. Kondro; reduced, fine $100.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Robert Ludwick Kowolchuk; DF, $150.
Mitigation Hearing — Move unsafe vehicle or vehicle with defective equipment, operating a vehicle without insurance, Anthony Carlin McCollum; dismissed, reduced to $225.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit, Jon David Greenbaum; deferral, fine $150.
Contested Hearing — Speeding over 40 mph over limit, Daniel Roger Hoggatt; review 3/17.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit, failure to renew expired registration, Jacob Edward Lape; DFTA, found committed.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 13 mph over limit, Marilyn Lee Sheldon; continue 3/9.
Feb 24
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Hailey Yvonne Bundy; no action.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Barbara L. Kirby; no contact order terminated.
Sentence compliance — DUI, operating a vehicle without interlock, Christopher Neal Mortensen; no action.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; no action.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; DFTA, warrant review 3/31.
Sentence compliance — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/ marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley, PV hearing 3/17.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/ marijuana, Emma B. Alloway; PT 4/7.
Pre-trial — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Perry Ronnie Anderson; continue 3/10.
Pre-trial — Sanitation standards for RVs, Perry Ronnie Anderson; continue 3/10.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; PT 4/14.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, William Andrew Becker; Parole violation hearing, 4/14.
Review Hearing — Fail to immediately record catch, Jason Edward Grimes; DFTA, review 4/14.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jason Edward Grimes; DFTA, warrant review 4/14.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Mitchell Peter Hambling; PT 4/7.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1st degree, Bradly James Hanna; parole violation hearing, 3/31.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Bradly James Hanna; parole violation hearing, 3/31.
Second Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Tanner Kenneth Hug; sentence 3/10.
Pre-trial — Indecent exposure sexual motivation, Kurtis Anthonie Laine; PT 3/10.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 3/31, JT 5/13.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT continue 3/31.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Lisa Marlene Leland; review hearing 3/31.
Sentencing — No valid operating license without identification, Naomi Ruth Lentz; continue 3/17.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Christopher Lee Otterbein; parole violation hearing 5/12.
Sentencing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Cathey Darlene Parks; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, $100 warrant fee, fine $ 450.
Pre-trial — Intentional feed/attack carnivore, Doris Berryhill Parks; PT 3/3.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Dawn R. Pierson; parole violation hearing, 4/14.
Review Hearing — Fail to immediately record catch, Austin Blake Ray; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, false statement to public servant, Austin Blake Ray; guilty, 24 months probation, eight hours community service, fine $500.
Pre-trial — Litter greater than 1 cubic yard, Jeffery A. Reisdorf; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Kirk William Roberts; PT 3/31.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 3/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 3/17.
Pre-trial — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 3/17.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, assault 4th-degree, Timothy James Schenck; guilty, 364/363, five-years probation, fine $350.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Tommy James Schneider; PT 3/31.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel Robert Smith; PT 4/17.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without identification, Gary Arthur Solum; PT 3/3.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; guilty, 90/89, 12 month probation, fine $150.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; dismissed.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Craig Eugene Williams; guilty.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; PT 5/5, JT 6/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; PT 5/5, JT 6/24.
Arraignment — DUI, Joan S. Dickinson; continued to 3/3.
Second Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, Kerry Douglas Downs; continued to 3/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, warrant review 3/31.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michelle Denise Lockman; PT 3/31, JT 5/13.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher M. May; DFTA continued to 3/31.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Stanton Jeffery Nesbitt Jr.; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation.
Second Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, Thomas M Riggins; dismissed.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Ronald Legler; continue arraignment to 3/10.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, operating a vehicle without insurance, James Scott Williams; found committed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, James Scott Williams; warrant signed, $2,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; PT 3/15.
Non Jury Trial— Assault 4th-degree, Jarrett Franklin Hayes Anglin; guilty, 364/349, NOC 2 years, 5 years probation, fine $500.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 23 mph over limit, no valid operating license with valid ID, Jordan Campbell Cristelli; dismissed.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit, no motorcycle endorsement, operating a vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continued to 3/31.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit, Erika Frances Joslin; continue 3/10.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
