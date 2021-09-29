South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Sept. 27
Arraignment — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Kurt Edward Kaino; guilty, 364/362, two years probation.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; continued to 10/11.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Danielle Patricia Alioth; PT 10/11, JT 11/4.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $350.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Scott Arthur Beutler; DFTA, warrant $750.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Joshua D. Cook; PT 10/11.
Pre-trial — Resisting arrest, Joshua D. Cook; continued to 10/11.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, disorderly conduct, Erica Elise Fontaine; continued to 10/25.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, Benjamin David Hagen; PT 10/11.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief, Seth T. Hodge; continued to 10/25, JT 11/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Robert James Hulskamp; continued to 10/11.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Reno Brian Johnson; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $400.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Nim Ping Lindsley; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 10/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derrick Ray Maxhimer; DFTA, continued to 10/11.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (40 or under), operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to initially register vehicles, Derrick Ray Maxhimer; review 10/11.
Pre-trial — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Casey Jacob Mazza; continued to 10/11.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 10/11.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael James Pitt; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Michael James Pitt; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dalton Ray Shollenberger; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lena Stickel; continued to 10/11.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Duane Michael Sullivan; continued to 10/11.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; DFTA, warrant $500.
Sentence — DUI, Patrick Edward Witherbee; guilty, 364/363, five years probation, $990.50 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Lawrence Woods; continued to 10/11.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; probation violation 12/13.
Sept. 28
Mitigation hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation, Kevin Louis Burns; DF $150.
Mitigation hearing — Vessel registration number display violation, Rodney James Crocker; review in 30 days.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Linda Louise Hauser; DF $150.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jonathan Wayne Long; committed, $553.
Mitigation hearing — Vessel registration number display violation, Thad Alexander McMullen; review in 30 days.
Mitigation hearing — Speed too fast for conditions, Matthew William Peck; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Anita Simonson; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), Stephen Jeffrey Wilson; committed, $100.
Contested hearing — Failure to yield motor vehicle, Jack Lee Castleberry; not committed.
Contested hearing — Following vehicle too closely, Stanley Douglas Harding Jr.; dismissed.
Sept. 29
Revocation hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Ryan James Frahm; no action.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Amanda Meredith Ingle; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Allen Niska; DFTA, warrant $500.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; no action.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Tennile Lee Simpson; probation hearing 11/3.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; review 10/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke continued to 10/27, JT 12/2.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavidez Jr.; no action.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Paul Anthony Hemming; set dates.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontez Marquis Johnson; DFTA, hearing 10/20.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard W. Kulackoski Jr.; continued to 10/13.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Mark Boles; PT 11/3, JT 12/2.
Sentence compliance — Spotlighting big game 2nd-degree, hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Jeremy Allen Littau; in custody, continued to 10/20.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 10/20.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, theft 3rd-degree, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 10/20.
Pre-trial — MIP and/or consumption, Christopher K. Marconnette; SOC six months, $100 fines.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Anthony Carlin McCollum; in custody, continued to 10/6.
Bench warrant hearing — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Patrick Rebsch; PT 10/27, JT 12/2.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy James Schenck; no action.
Pre-trial — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; continued to 10/20, JT 12/16.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; PT 10/27, JT 12/2.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Earl Willard Soule; guilty, 364/364, five years probation, $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; DFTA, no action.
Pre-trial — DUI, Clayton Eugene Taft; continued to 10/6.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Thorne; continued to 10/20, JT 12/16.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jason Lee Thorne; PT 10/20, JT 12/16.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nikolaus Eli Hunt-Schlegel; PT 10/20, JT 12/16.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Garret Lee Petit; no action.
Arraignment — DUI, Brian W. Taylor; PT 10/27.
Arraignment — Vehicle prowling 2nd-degree, Rebecca J. Thompson; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; PT 10/20, JT 12/16.
Arraignment — Recreational fish second rule violating possessing fish, Yury Valeriy Yerygin; continued to 10/13.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.