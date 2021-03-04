South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
March 03
Review hearing — DUI, Curtis S. Kirschbaum; DFTA, warrant, $5,000
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth A Nyberg; DFTA, warrant $2,500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Santiago Arthur; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; review 5/19.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; DFTA, continue 3/31.
Pre-trial — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; continue one week.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Alison M. Marschman; continued to 3/10.
Pre-trial — Intentional feed/attract carnivore, Doris Berryhill Parks; PT 4/19, JT 5/20.
Trial status — Criminal trespassing, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; continued to 3/31.
Trial status — Criminal trespassing 2nd-degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; continued to 3/31.
Trial Status — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; continued to 3/31.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Scott Michael Barker; continued to 3/31.
Arraignment — Displaying weapon, Maria Louise Bradford; PD appointed.
Arraignment — Commercial license required, Travis M. Church; dismissed.
Arraignment — Theft 3, Christopher Wayne Cox; DFTA, reset.
Arraignment — DUI, Joan S. Dickinson; PT 4/28, JT 6/10.
Arraignment — Displaying weapon, Rosemary E. Elkind; dates not set.
Arraignment — Malicious Mischief 3 physical damage, Sarah Jane Victoria Herman; DFTA, warrant $2,500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Sarah Jane Victoria Herman; DFTA, warrant, $2,500.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PD appointed, PT 3/31, JT 5/13.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Dwayne Kazee; PD appointed, continue 3/10.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Joe Chester Land; continues to 3/10.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Rosemary Jean Lee; PD appointed, continue 3/10.
Arraignment — DUI, resisting arrest, Jason D. Lovell; plea 5/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shasta Marie Michael; PD appointed, PT 4/7, JT 5/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy Lee Minerd; PD appointed, continued to 3/10.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandy Lee K. Nakaahiki-Young; DFTA, reset.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schuchmann; PT 3/31.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3 physical damage, Andrew Kayne Windrow; PD appointed, continued to 3/10.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
