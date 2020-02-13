South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 28
Mitigation hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Delbert Ray Goodwin; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Recreational fish rule violation possessing fish, Sergey S. Ivashenko; DS $150.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Michael Patrick Murray; committed, $300.
Other hearing — Two counts of zoning violation, Jackie Anderson; paid in full, no further action.
Feb. 5
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, George Edward Beavin; reduced to $225.
Contested hearing — Speed too fast for conditions, James Frank Wilson Jr.; DS $150.
Show cause hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kurt Lewis Kirby; dismissed, complied with SOC.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Shasta Marie Michael; pd appt., probation violation 2/26.
Sentence compliance — Inhaling toxic fumes, DUI, Jayson Scott Wardell; continued to 3/11.
Sentence compliance — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless driving, Jayson Scott Wardell; continued to 3/11.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael A. Box; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Christopher Lee Browning; amended to reckless driving, remove ignition interlock, 24-month probation, victim panel, alcohol evaluation, 364/364, $5,000.
Pre-trial — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts zoning violation, Teresa Sue Cunningham; continued to 3/15, JT 3/26.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give information obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; continued to 2/11.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, NVOL without identification, Juan Manuel Albelo Sebastian; continued one week.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Monty Walker Buchanan; guilty, 90/90, $1,000/$550 plus $1000 warrant fee, reduce to $150 with proof of license within 90 days.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Stephanie Sue Griffith; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — DUI, hit/run unattended property, Paul Ira Harris; pd appt., PT 3/11, JT 4/2, continued one week for pre-trial release conditions to be imposed.
Feb. 10
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, Andy William Beckford; DFTA, B/W $750.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Justin Edward Bircher; SOC extended nine months, $455.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachary Samuel Bryan; NVOL with identification, $250.
Judge’s review — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jennifer Kaye Garner; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael J. Gordon; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Paige Leeann Hammonds; continued to 3/9.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, James Darell Hockema; PT 2/24, JT 3/3.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Angela Marie Husted; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; pd appt., PT 3/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to dim lights, Robert Sterling Justus; PT 4/27.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Timothy Charles Oxford; DFTA, B/W $500.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Beacon Charters and RV Park; pending.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Dion Quimby; pd appt., PT 3/9.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Lee Ritzman; PT 3/23.
Pre-trial — Two counts DWLS 3rd-degree, Amy E. Rodriguez; dismissed to NVOL with identification, $200.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Amy E. Rodriguez; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; pd appt., PT 3/23.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; pd appt., PT 3/23.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Briita Keran J. Steed; continued to 3/9.
Pre-trial — DUI, Pamela M. Gardner; continued to 3/9.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Peter Noah Hamilton; guilty, 364/363.
Pre-trial — MIP and/or consumption, Branson Raymond James McKee; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Suppression hearing — DUI, Matthew Lawrence Rae; continued to 3/9.
Review hearing — Violate infraction rules, Matthew Lawrence Rae; continued to 3/9.
Suppression hearing — DUI, James Michael Walls; continued to 5/11.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Pavel Vasilyevich Zakharyuk; JT 4/9.
Feb. 12
Sentence compliance — DUI, hit and run attended vehicle, Seagee Ranae Anderson; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Bench warrant — DUI, Craig Keith Hawkinson; pd appt., PV 2/25.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Lewis Lonell Williams; continued to 2/26.
Judge’s review — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Gina M. Arrowood; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 1st-degree, Thomas Leon Crow Jr.; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dawn Marie Dungan; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Jamie W. Malidore; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — False statement to public servant, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jace T. Nosack; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Jonathan J. Padilla; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Two counts of DUI, Charles William Passwaters; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Warren Christopher Phillips; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Patrick Rebsch; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Reckless driving, Alcides Vivas Quiros; re-issue bench warrant.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jarrett Franklin Hayes Anglin; PT 3/25, JT 4/15.
Second arraignment — Litter greater than 1 cu yard, David Garrett Debow; DFTA, B/W $500.
Change of plea hearing — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of internation fire code violation #304, zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 4/15, JT 5/14.
Pre-trial — False statement to public servant, Gary Allen Gavin; PT 3/18, JT 4/30.
Pre-trial — Use/possess loaded firearm in vehicle, hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Ryan Allen Gavin; PT 3/18, JT 5/14.
Pre-trial — DUI, Leslie Ann Hardy; reduced to reckless driving, two years probation, 364/364, $750.
Review hearing — DUI, hit/run unattended property, Paul Ira Harris; ignition interlock ordered, PT 3/11.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kolby Lee Kirby; continued to 2/26.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James Norman Long; no action taken, in compliance.
Arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Erik Starheim; continued to 2/19.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kristina Ann Wilson; dismissed with prejudice.
Contested hearing — Two counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, Patti Gillum; committed.
Contested hearing — Two counts of solid waste/littering/dumping, public nuisance, James E. Ramstein; dismissed.
Arraignment — DUI, Kimberly F. Laduke; continued to 3/9.
Arraignment — Criminal impersonation, DWLS 2nd-degree, speeding 15 mph over limit (40 or under), Gregory Howard Overbay; pd appt., PT 3/25, JT 4/16.
Arraignment — Possess stolen property 3rd-degree, Kenneth Earl Voyles; pd appt., PT 3/25, JT 4/16.
Contested hearing — Three counts of zoning violation, two counts of on-site sewage treatment and disposal, potable water violation, build construction/fire prevention/protection, public nuisance, solid waste/littering/dumping, Richard James Gill; continued to 3/25.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Matthew Charles McEwen; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
