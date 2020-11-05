South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 4
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Leslie Ann Hardy; DFTA, B/W $3,000.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob: jail to be served by 7/31/2021.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Dylon Michael Long; continued to 11/25.
Review hearing — Obstruct Law enforcement officer, Olivia T. Scott; no action.
Judge’s review — MIP and/or consumption, Daniel Robert Coleman; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Theft 3rd-degree, Sherry Anne Flagg; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — Harassment, David Daniel Jerome; review for warrant 11/25.
Judge’s review — DUI, Salomon Ramos-Martinez; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — Littering/dumping solid waste, Kourtney M. Scott; review for warrant on 11/25.
Judge’s review — DUI, James D. Wright; re-issue warrant.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana, Emma B. Alloway; DFTA, B/W $10,000.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rubi R. Alonzo; DFTA, B/W$500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jarrett Franklin Hayes Anglin; bench trial 12/16.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Andrew Rosewell Chester; review 3/31/21.
Pre-trial — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 11/18, JT 12/14.
Other hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Robert Rether Farris; JT 11/25.
Trail status — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Russell Allen Hamilton; two day jury trial 1/14/2021 and 1/15/2021.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, Richard Francis King; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/363, $500 fine.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Roger Alvin Lobry; continued to 11/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; guilty, 90/89, 12 months probation, $100 warrant fee, $450 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; dismissed.
Review hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), George Raymond Thomas IV; continued to 12/16.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, George Raymond Thomas IV; continued to 12/16.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; B/W $2,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Bryan Adam Woodhead; guilty, 90/90, $100 warrant fee, $450 fine.
Bench warrant hearing — Litter greater than 1 cu yard, Christine L. Adams; PT 12/9, JT 1/14/2020.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Santiago Arthur; PT 12/16, JT 1/21/2020.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jason Edward Grimes; PT 12/16, JT 1/21/20.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Season Renee Hayden; PT 12/16, JT 1/21/20.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Kyle David Hoxie; B/W $500.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Jeremy A. Litaau Sr.; B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Casandra M. McCalip; B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Joseph Gregory Montgomery; dismissed.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, false statement to public servant, Austin Blake Ray; PT 12/9, JT 1/14/2020.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Elizabeth Nicole Selby; PT 12/9, JT 1/14/20.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Shawn Paul Tracy; continued to 11/19.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; B/W $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Alan VandeKamp; B/W $500.
Contested hearing — Zoning violation, Stephen Edwin Huitt; continued to 11/25.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, failure to sign-carry-display vehicle registration, Ruslan Petrovich Kasko; continued to 11/18.
Suppression hearing — False statement to public servant, Gary Allen Gavin; continued to 11/18.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
