South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
April 20
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Julianna R. Fisher; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derek W. Hajdok; dismissed.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Joshua Anthony Howard; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Minor operating vehicle after alcohol consumption, Michael Patrick Pownell; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Minor intoxicated in public place, Michael Patrick Powell; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DUI, Brandon Joe Riojas; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Clayton Schneider; dismissed.
Review hearing — NVOL without identification, Alan Gordon Williams Jr.; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery J. Bair; DFTA, no action.
Motion hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; no action.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Ray Blain; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Two counts of theft third-degree, Richard William Brooking; no action.
Sentence compliance — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of international fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; no action.
Motion hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (over 40), DUI, Shane Roland Genn; no action.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; guilty, 364/343, 24 months probation, $800 fine.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Five counts of commercial fish with unlawful gear, Rudy Martin Johanson; continued to 5/18, JT 7/21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Isaac Timothy Ragan; continued.
Review hearing — Reckless driving, Dustin Wayne Schieber; continued to 5/4.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Mary Stephan; continued to 5/2.
Motion hearing — Criminal trespass second-degree, Robert Alan Walker; no action.
Motion hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Laurie J. Wolfinger; no action.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; PT 5/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; PT 5/2.
Bench warrant hearing — Vehicle prowling second-degree, unlawful firearm possession 2nd-degree, Jesus N. Esquivel; PT 5/18, JT 6/23.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Joshua Warren Hope; DFTA, warrant review 5/25.
Review hearing — Modified exhaust first offense, operating motor vehicle without insurance, operate/possess vehicle without registration, Joshua Warren Hope; DFTA, review 5/25.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Randall Bryan Printz; dismissed.
April 25
Mitigation hearing — Recreational fish rule violate shellfish, Cynthia Mary Dominik; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Recreational fish rule violate shellfish, Marc Henry Medlin; committed, $78.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to yield motor vehicle, Ranee Lanel Osborne; DFTA, committed.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, failure to renew expired registration, operating motor vehicle without insurance, David Ross Sicilia; DFTA, committed.
Mitigation hearing — Recreational fish rule violating game fish, Stephen Michael Cherry; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Daniel Earl Dallmann; deferral $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit (over 40), Lauren MacKenzie Hynds; committed, $190.
Contested hearing — Speeding 39 mph over limit (over 40), Anthony William Johnson; DFTA, committed.
April 27
Review hearing — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; no action.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; no action
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; dismissed.
Arraignment — Harassment, no contact/protection order violation, Matthew Ray Blain; continued one week.
Pre-trial — Two counts of theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; dismissed.
Second arraignment — Resisting arrest, Crystal M. Freeman; no action.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd physical damage, Crystal M. Freeman; no action.
Review hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (over 40), Shane Roland Genn; no action.
Pre-trial — DUI, Shane Roland Genn; no action.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 1st-degree, Christopher William Hoeldt; no action.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Eric Anthony Johnson; no action.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Steven Thomas Nowothy; no action.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Robert Alan Walker; continued to 5/4.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Laurie J. Wolfinger; PT 5/11.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jennifer M. Allen; state will file diversion.
Arraignment — Hit-and-run unattended complicity, Eldon Leroy Johnson; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jessica Leann Montano; continued to 5/25.
Review hearing — Defective tail lamps, failure to renew expired registration, operating motor vehicle without insurance, defective license plate lamp, Jessica Leann Montano; review 5/25.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jamie Desiree Warman; warrant quashed, pd appt., PT 5/18, JT 6/23.
Show cause — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; review 5/25.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
