South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 23
Sentence compliance — DUI, Edward L. Bendzick; PV 12/7.
Review hearing — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard Alen Cody; B/W $500 each.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Travis Wayne Davison; continued to 12/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; Send notice 12/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Raymond Blaine McConnell; continued to 12/7.
Pre-trial — DUI, Robert Daniel O’Brien; guilty of negligent driving, $450.
Review hearing — Marijuana in motor vehicle violation, Robert Daniel O’Brien; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Everett Edward Pace; continued to 12/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kimberly Ann Pickering; continued to 12/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; send notice 12/7.
Pre-trial — Two counts DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; send notice 12/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Sandra Renee Shinall; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; continued to 12/7.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Erik Starheim; send notice 12/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy James Walsh; continued to 2/22/2021.
Pre-trial — DUI, Lee Alan Wolleat; continued to 12/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; continued to 2/22/2021.
Nov. 25
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jesse Dalton Aylward; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Dylon Michael Long; B/W $2,000.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; review 1/20/2021.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Kayne Windrow; review 1/13/2021.
Review hearing — Harassment, David Daniel Jerome; DFTA, review 1/27/2021.
Review hearing — Littering/dumping solid waste, Kourtney M. Scott; DFTA, review 1/27/2021.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Robert Rether Farris; continued to 12/16.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Roger Alvin Lobry; dismissed.
Pre-trial — MIP and/or consumption, Jesse Paul Miller; continued to 12/9.
Pre-trial — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, critical areas violation, zoning violation; Dyke Moen; continued to 12/16.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Kirk William Roberts; continued to 12/9.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; continued to 12/16.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; review for warrant on 1/27/2021.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operate vehicle after registration canceled/refused, Morgan Joanne Grandy; DFTA, review for warrant 1/27/2021.
Arraignment — Use/possess loaded firearm in vehicle, Jesse Joseph Lund; continued to 1/27/2021.
Arraignment — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Timothy James Schenck; PT 12/9, JT 2/11/2021.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Tommy James Schneider; PT 1/20/2021, JT 2/19/2021.
Arraignment — DUI, Tamera Lee White; PT 1/20/2021, JT 2/28/2021.
Review hearing — Zoning violation, Stephen Edwin Huitt; no fines, committed.
Dec. 2
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; continued to 1/27/21.
Bench warrant hearing — Obstructing law enforcement officer, Olivia T. Scott; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret Katerina Wilski; continued to 1/27/21.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Margaret Katerina Wilski; continued to 1/27/21.
Review hearing — Follow vehicle too closely, Charles Wayne Nelson Jr.; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Charles Wayne Nelson Jr.; dismissed.
Review hearing — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, John Randall Osborne; continued to 1/6/2021.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Aayden Antonio Ramos; amended to DWLS 3rd-degree, guilty, 12 months probation, 80 hours community service, $150.
Review hearing — Beach driving violation, Aayden Antonio Ramos; $99 fine.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts anothers property, Joshua Michael Ross; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Logan Clay Schaener; continued to 1/13/2021.
Second arraignment — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Timothy James Schenck; DFTA, warrant review 1/27/21.
Pre-trial — Two counts of criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; continued to 1/6/21, JT 1/21/21.
Pre-trial — Obstructing law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 1/6/21, JT 1/21/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; PT 1/13/21, JT 2/25/21.
Arraignment — Purchase/use license 2nd, Blake Michael Henderson; PT 1/13/21, JT 2/25/21.
Arraignment — Indecent exposure sexual motivation, Kurtis Anthonie Laine; continued to 12/9.
Arraignment — Transport failure to affix big game tag, Randy William Lindstrom; continued to 1/27/21.
Bench warrant — DWLS 3rd-degree, Forrest Kimzey H. Robinson; PT 1/13/21, JT 1/28/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; continued to 12/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating motor vehicle without insurance, DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; continued to 12/9.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Illia Dyman; continued.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Steven Keith Isley; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
