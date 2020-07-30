South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
July 27
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Allen Cranston; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tyler Michael Gray; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Jenifer Anne Gregory; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; PT 9/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Sterling Justus; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Failure to dim lights, Robert Sterling Justus; DFTA.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christina M. Lentz; pd appt., PT 8/12.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Todd Andrew McCabe; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Raymond Blaine McConnell; pd appt., PT 8/31.
Bench warrant hearing — Sex offend/non-felon failure to register, Christopher Lee Otterbein; pd appt., PT 8/31.
Pre-trial — Obstruct law enforcement officer, DWLS 3rd-degree, Heather Ann Williamson; continued to 8/3, B/W $500.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Heather D. Ziel; DFTA, warrant stands.
July 29
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; pd appt.
Review hearing — DUI, Jannette Marie Matthews; 45 days in jail extended to December 2021.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Donald J. Bailey; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Allen Carlson; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Ismael Diaz Sesena; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joslynn Geraldine D. Jones; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Obstruct law enforcement officer, false statement to public servant, Joslynn Geraldine D. Jones; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Clark Joseph Mattox; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Theft 3rd-degree, Scott Roland Simons; re-issue warrant.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jarrett Franklin Hayes Anglin; PT 8/26.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavidez Jr.; guilty, 364/364, $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Gayle Darnell; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give information/obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; review 8/5, motion hearing 8/26.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, April Leeann Handke; SOC 12 months $350.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jesa Christine Hughes; trial status 8/26.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jennifer Renae Jordan; PT 8/26, JT 10/1.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Curtis S. Kirschbaum; PT 8/19, JT 9/24.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Tara JoAnn Kruse; DFTA, no action.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Tara JoAnn Kruse; DFTA.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Dylon Michael Long; continued to 9/2.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth A. Nyberg; PT 8/26, JT 10/1.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Dawn R. Pierson; DFTA, no action.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, recreation fish 1st-degree possession two times over limit, Ray Duane Starks; SOC 24 months, $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret K. Wilski; guilty, 24 months probation, 364/356, $750.
Pre-trial — DUI, Margaret K. Wilski; guilty, five years probation, 364/362.
Motion hearing — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; order to transport signed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shaquille Raysean Davis; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, hut/fish privileges revoked/suspended 2nd-degree, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; send summons.
Review hearing — Violate infraction rules, Harold Hugh C. Edwards III; send summons.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Aayden Antonio Ramos; NOA filed, set dates.
Review hearing — Beach driving violation, Aayden Antonio Ramos; NOA filed, set dates.
Arraignment — DUI, Robert Stewart Scott Jr.; dismissed.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Linda Jane Shivers; DFTA, B/W $300.
Review hearing — Violate infraction rules, Linda Jane Shivers; DFTA.
Arraignment — Zoning violation, Sonja Marie Younger; DFTA, B/W $500.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
