South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Sept. 8
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 10/6, JT 11/18.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Richard Kroeger; sent 10/6.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Lisa Marlene Leland; JT 9/23.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; JT 10/14.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, Lisa Marlene Leland; continue to trial.
Sentence — Assault 4th-degree, Thomas Andrew Lentz; guilty, five years probation, 364/362.
Pre-trial — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; NJT 10/27.
Sentence compliance — Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continued to 10/20.
Restitution hearing — Intentional feed/attract carnivore; Doris Berryhill Parks; no action.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, James Lloyd Wellcome; continued to 9/22.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; DFTA, warrant $2,500.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; DFTA, continued one week.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Ricky Alan Hinton; PT 10/6.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; PT 10/6.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Chad Lee Patton; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Louis Edward Samoville; reduced to 5 mph over limit, DS six months, $350 fine.
Arraignment — Abandoning junk vehicle, Eric Nelson Sharpsteen; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; DFTA, warrant review 9/29.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Danielle Patricia Alioth; continued to 9/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joel Edmond Caldwell; DFTA, warrant $750.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Joel Edmond Caldwell; DFTA, committed.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Joshua D. Cook; continued to 9/27.
Pre-trial — Resisting arrest, Joshua D. Cook; continued to 9/27.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, disorderly conduct, Erica Elise Fontaine; continued to 9/27.
Arraignment — DUI, Joseph Edward Hathaway; continued to 10/11.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Joseph Edward Hathaway; PT 10/11.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Craig Keith Hawkinson; dismissed.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Robert James Hulskamp; PT 9/27.
Pre-trial — Harassment, displaying weapon, John Darren Jones; SOC, six months probation, $200 fine.
Contested hearing — Failure to yield motor vehicle, Loretta Ann Manning; dis-missed.
Bench warrant hearing — NVOLD without identification, Derek Phillip Bradley Martin; probation violation hearing 10/11.
Arraignment — DUI, Casey Jacob Mazza; PT 9/27.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, Kevin James McCauley; DFTA.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Patrick Murray; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, SOC, 90/90, 24 months probation, $1,000 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Mark William Siegel; PT 10/11, JT 11/2.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; PT 9/27.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amber N. Williams; PT 12/13.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; continued PT 10/11.
Arraignment — DUI, David Lawrence Woods, PT 9/27.
Arraignment — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Kurt Edward Kaino; continued to 9/27.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting, PT 9/27, JT 12/6.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting, PT 9/27, JT 1/10/22.
Arraignment — Vehicular assault, hit-and-run attended, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, theft third-degree, Anthony C. McCollum; re-leased, PT 9/15.
Arraignment — Driving under the influence of intoxicants, Watie Adair; continued arraignment to 9/15, bail $4,000.
Arraignment — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, Robert Haskins; continued arraignment to 9/15, bail $3,000.
Arraignment — No charge listed, Christopher Schommer; continued arraignment to 9/15, bail $1,500.
Sept. 15
Review hearing — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Teresa Sue Cunnington; no action.
Sentence compliance — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Nathan James Houston; DFTA, warrant $7,000.
Review hearing — Trip permit violation, Chad Lee Patton; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DUI, Watie Robert Adair; PT 10/11.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; PT 10/13, JT 11/18.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Christopher David Hanson; DFTA, warrant $3,000.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Anthony Carlin McCollum; PT 9/29.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; PT 9/22, JT 10/28.
Motion hearing — DUI, Michael David Smith; jail time extended.
Pre-trial — DUI, Clayton Eugene Taft; continued to 9/29.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; continued to 10/6.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; review 9/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; PT 9/29, JT 10/28.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; DFTA, warrant, $1,500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; PT 10/6, JT 11/18.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandon Scott Grotting; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Brandon Scott Grotting; DFTA, committed.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Bruce Haskin; PT 9/22, JT 10/28.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Peter Jeffrey Mims; DFTA, review 9/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Peter Jeffrey Mims; DFTA, continued to 9/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 9/22.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Trent Allen Reed; PT 10/6, JT 11/18.
Review hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Trent Allen Reed; review 10/6.
Arraignment — DUI, Steven Michael Rogers; PT 10/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; PT 10/13, JT 11/18.
Bench warrant hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card; Trystan William Wallace; DFTA, no action.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), Andrii Nagornyi; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Elijah Robert Smith; amended to expired registration, $500 fine.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
