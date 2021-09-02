South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 23
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment notice, Duane Michael Sullivan; will send notice.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; PT 9/13.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; PT 9/13.
Arraignment — DUI, Amber N. Williams; PT 9/13.
Arraignment — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; PT 9/13.
Sentencing —DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick Edward Witherbee; continued to 9/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; continued to 10/11.
Aug. 24
Contested hearing — Illegal parking, Justin Awes; committed.
Aug. 25
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, DUI, Bruce Edward Busse; no action.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Richard Francis King; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; review 9/29.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Laurie Catherine Romey; DFTA, review 9/15.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; DFTA, warrant, review 9/8.
Review hearing — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Joan D. Dickson; amended to negligent driving, guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $1,000 fine.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontez Marquis X. Johnson; probation violation hearing 9/1.
Arraignment — DUI, David Andrew Lester; PT 9/20.
Sentencing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, William Scott Ahrens; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Gage Maximus Benson; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Paul Anthony Hemming; PT 9/1
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Leonardo Daniel Rosales; continued to 9/29.
Sept. 1
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Ross Len Estes; DFTA, warrant review 9/22.
Sentence compliance — Indecent exposure sexual motivation, Kurtis Anthonie Laine; DFTA, warrant review 9/22.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; no action.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Allen Niska; DFTA, warrant review 9/29.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy James Schenck; DFTA, warrant review 9/29.
Pre-trial — Two counts of Public nuisance, two counts of zoning violation, Perry Ronnie Anderson; continued to 9/8.
Pre-trial — Sanitation standards for RVs, Perry Ronnie Anderson; continued to 9/8.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Rodney Keith Bates; continued to 9/8.
Review hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under) Jordan Levi Benning; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jordan Levi Benning; guilty, 364/364, 24 months probation, $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; guilty, 364/350, 24 months probation, $350 fine.
Motion hearing — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; PT 9/22.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; continued to 9/15.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontez Marquis X. Johnson; DFTA, warrant review 9/29.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Thomas Andrew Lentz; PT 9/8.
Bench warrant hearing — MIP and/or consumption, Christopher K. Marconnette; PT 9/29, JT 11/5.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jeremy Paul Mashore; DFTA, warrant, $1,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; 30 days in jail.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; NJT 10/20.
Pre-trial — DUI, Earl Willard Soule; PT 9/29.
Pre-trial — DUI, Clayton Eugene Taft; continued to 9/15.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Thorne; PT 9/29.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jason Lee Thorne; PT 9/29.
Pre-trial — NVOL without identification, Amber N. Williams; dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; DFTA, warrant continued to 9/29.
Arraignment — Recreation fish 2 rule violate possess fish, Jeffrey William Flatt; continued to 10/6.
Arraignment — Unlawful fish catch account 2nd, use commercial fish vessel for recreation fishing, Aaron Patrick Kelly; PT 9/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard W. Kulackoski Jr.; PT 9/29, JT 11/5.
Review hearing — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Dean Allen Dobson; continued to 10/27.
Sentencing — DUI, Barbara Lynn Herry; guilty, 364/229, 135 days EHM, $100 warrant fee, $1,000 fines, credit for $835.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
