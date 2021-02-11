South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 8
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st posses 2 times over limit, avoid wildlife check station/inspection, James Henry Loennig; continue 3/15.
Pre-trial — Hunt/collect parts from another’s property, Jake Tyrell Minton; PT 3/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT 3/15.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT 3/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Laurentino Salazar Vega; continue 3/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Norberto Guzman Tinoco; continue 3/15.
Feb 9.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit, No valid operating license with valid ID, Teia S. Bullock Standley; dismissed, committed, fine $ 553.
Mitigation Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, no valid operating license with valid ID, driving with wheels off roadway, Teia S. Bullock Standley; committed, fine $553, committed, fine $553, dismissed.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Bradyn Nicholas Carulli; reduce to $100 fine.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Sasha S. Del Rosario-Cables; reduce to $100 fine.
Mitigation Hearing — Speed too fast for conditions, Quentin Otto Driggers; DFTA, found committed.
Contested Hearing — Defective tail lamps, Abdalla Bassam Alkhadra; DFTA, committed.
Contested Hearing — Failed to yield private road motor vehicle, Mark Steven Chesler SR; DFTA committed.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 16 mph over limit, Eugenia Irene Faulk; deferral, fine $150.
Feb 10
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; parole violation 3/10.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James E Keller; court review.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; parole violation 3/3.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Benjamin Boyd Coleman; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Adam Gove; guilt, 90/90, fine $450, 12 month probation.
Review Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Matthew Adam Gove; committed, fine $553.
Review Hearing — Theft 3, Nim Ping Lindsley, DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-trial — Intentional feed/attract carnivore, Doris Berryhill Parks; DFTA, PT 2/24.
Review Hearing — Speeding 35 mph over limit, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; review 3/17.
Arraignment — Carry concealed pistol without permit, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; PT 3/17, JT 4/29.
Arraignment — DUI, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; PT 3/17, JT 4/29.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1st-degree, Rudy M. Rodriguez; DFTA, warrant 5,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; guilty, 5 years probation, 364/363, fine $990.50.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, John W. Trent; DFTA, committed.
Bench warrant hearing — No contact/protection, Jesse Alden Wescott; arraignment 3/10, PT 3/10.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; PT 2/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; PT 2/17.
Arraignment — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; PT 3/15.
Review Hearing — Speeding 24 mph over limit, operating a vehicle without insurance, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; continue arraignment 2/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; continue arraignment 2/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leo Mark Estes Jr.; DFTA, warrant review 3/17.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Ronald Ray Legler; DFTA, warrant review 3/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William C. Whiteside; DFTA, warrant $500.
Contested Hearing — Zoning violations, Richard James Gill; continue 8/18.
Contested Hearing — On site sewage treatment and disposal, potable water violation, Richard James Gill; continue 8/18.
Contested Hearing — Build construct fire prevention and protect, public nuisance, solid waste/littering/dumping; Richard James Gill; continue 8/18.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
