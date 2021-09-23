South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Sept. 20
Motion hearing — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; review 10/11.
Motion hearing — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; PT 10/11.
Pre-trial — DUI, Johnny S. Delzell; PT 10/11.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jon M. Haase; PT 10/11.
Pre-trial — Unlawful fish catch accounting 2nd-degree, use commercial fish vessel for recreational fishing, Aaron Patrick Kelly; review 10/11.
Pre-trial — DUI, Timothy Paul Kramer; continued to 10/11.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Andrew Lester; continued to 10/11.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Thomas Henry MacPherson; DFTA, warrant $2,500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; continued to 10/11.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; continued to 10/11.
Contested hearing — Speeding 11 mph over limit (40 or under), Michael Edwin Etapa; dismissed.
Sept. 22
Sentence compliance — DUI, Enrique Jossue DeWolf; no action.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Ross Len Estes; no action.
Sentence compliance — Indecent exposure sexual motivation, Kurtis Anthonie Laine; DFTA, warrant review continued two weeks to 10/13.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Shasta Marie Michael; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Tennile Lee Simpson; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Judge’s review — MIP and/or consumption, Michael W. Beral; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Disorderly conduct, Robert Reed Birge; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Robert Reed Birge; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry A. Brumfield; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Terry Antonio Brumfield; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Bevin Eileen Dolan; reissue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Douglas Merle Garner; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Johnathon Lee Garrard; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Lewis Lanning; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Shawn Michael Mahoy; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Dale McConnell; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, NVOL without identification, Ali N. Pagan; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Sex offender/non felon failure to register, Matthew Michael James Poverari; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational fishing 1st possessing two times over limit, Richard Allen Poore; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Kenneth Sarson; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — No contact/protection order violation, Shauna Marie Stewart; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Amanda Joy Wylie; reissue bench warrant.
Second arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Kenneth T. Dickerson; in custody, guilty, five years probation 364/357, $500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; continued to 10/6.
Revocation of SOC — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of internation fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; DFTA, $900 in warrants.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Bruce Haskin; SOC six months probation, $250 fine.
Review hearing — Speeding construction zone 16-20 over in under 40 zone, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; deadline 11/17, contested 11/24.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief, Connie Janssen; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Change of plea hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, Lisa Marlene Leland; SOC, six months probation, $150 fine.
Change of plea hearing — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; guilty, 364/364, 12 months probation, $100 fine.
Review hearing — NVOL with identification, Lis Marlene Leland; committed, $553 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; DFTA, warrant review 9/29.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Justice V. Webb; SOC completed, amended charge.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, James Lloyd Wellcome; PT 11/3.
Arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, probation violation, Marie Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; PT 10/13, JT 12/2.
Arraignment — DUI, Michael Gene Allmaras; PT 10/13, JT 12/2.
Arraignment — Reckless driving complicity, Triscia Marie Gill; PT 10/20, JT 12/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Lubinski; DFTA, warrant review 10/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Peter Jeffrey Mims; PT 10/20, JT 12/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; PT 10/11.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st possess two times over limit, recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Mazi Tarik Saiki; PT 10/11.
Arraignment — DUI, Peter Maglio; PT 10/20, JT 12/2.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jerred Michael Smith; guilty, sentencing 10/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vanessa Marie Troffer; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Walter William Welter; PT 10/20, JT 12/2.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to renew expired registration, Walter William Welter; review 10/20.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
