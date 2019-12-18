South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 17
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Bianca Maria Cordero; deferral one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Kevin William Ede; DFTA.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Destiny L. Marcus; proof due within 30 days.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Alexander Ashley Paynter; DFTA.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Michael Edward Crain; deferral one year, $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40), Alexandra Saler; dismissed.
Dec. 18
B/W hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation possession of fish 2nd-degree, recreational fishing no license/catch card 2nd-degree, William Allen Herman; pd appt., probation violation hearing 1/8.
B/W hearing — Recreational fishing no license/catch card 2nd-degree, William Allen Herman; probation violation hearing 1/8.
B/W hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William Allen Herman; motion hearing 1/8.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ericka Sue Lent; reissue bench warrant, $1,500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Christine L. Adams; JT 1/16.
Other hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shawn A. Cobb Howard; no action.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; change of plea hearing 2/12.
Pre-trial — Two counts internation fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; change of plea hearing 2/12.
Pre-trial — Zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; change of plea hearing 2/12.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; 5 days in jail.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Arthur Dean Hopkins; continued to 1/8.
Review hearing — DUI, Michael James Hopkins; DFTA, B/W $7,500.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Angela Marie Husted; motion hearing 1/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kenneth Charles Just; PT 1/29, JT 2/13.
Review hearing — Speeding 35 mph over limit (40 or under), Kenneth Charles Just; PT 1/29, JT 2/13.
Review hearing — Violate infraction rules, Kenneth Charles Just; review hearing 1/29.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, obstruct law enforcement officer, Gian Carlo Moreno; JT 2/13.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Gian Carlo Moreno; JT 1/30.
Pre-trial — DUI, Douglas Petitt; JT 1/30.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Hedy Piacendile; guilty, 12 months probation, 364/264.
Pre-trial — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Hedy Piacendile; guilty, 12 months probation, 364/264.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; PT 1/22, JT 3/12.
Review hearing — Inhaling toxic fumes, Jayson Scott Wardell; review 30 days, 5 days jail imposed.
Review hearing — DUI, Jayson Scott Wardell; review 30 days, 5 days jail imposed.
Review hearing — DUI, Operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, reckless driving, Jayson Scott Wardell; review 30 days, 5 days jail imposed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, no valid operating license without identification, Willington Pilkington; PT 1/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, James Daryel Collins; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Arraignment — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give info obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; bail reduced to 0, PT 2/5, JT 3/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher W. Trousdale; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Lori Marie Houston Gaidos; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
