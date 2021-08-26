South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Aug. 23
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Danielle Patricia Alioth; continued to 9/13.
Contested hearing — Failure to yield motor vehicle, Candace Marie Arden; DFTA, committed, $139.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, obstructing law enforcement officer, Joshua D. Cook; PT 9/13.
Arraignment — DUI, Joshua Kent Hemeon; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Review hearing — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Kurt Edward Kaino; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Lewis Malcolm Magill; SOC 12 months, $250 fine.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Theresa Denice Manske; continued to 9/13.
Arraignment — DUI, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 9/13.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael James Pitt; PT continued to 9/27.
Review hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Michael James Pitt; review 9/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 9/13.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Douglas Shaw; guilty, 12 months probation.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Pamela Joyce Stolle; PT 9/13.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment notice, Duane Michael Sullivan; will send notice.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; PT 9/13.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; PT 9/13.
Arraignment — DUI, Amber N. Williams; PT 9/13.
Arraignment — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; PT 9/13.
Sentencing —DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick Edward Witherbee; continued to 9/27.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; continued to 10/11.
Aug. 24
Contested hearing — Illegal parking, Justin Awes; committed.
Aug. 25
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, DUI, Bruce Edward Busse; no action.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Richard Francis King; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; review 9/29.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Laurie Catherine Romey; DFTA, review 9/15.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; DFTA, warrant, review 9/8.
Review hearing — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Joan D. Dickson; amended to negligent driving, guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $1,000 fine.
Sentence compliance — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Dontez Marquis X. Johnson; probation violation hearing 9/1.
Arraignment — DUI, David Andrew Lester; PT 9/20.
Sentencing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, William Scott Ahrens; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Gage Maximus Benson; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Paul Anthony Hemming; PT 9/1
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Leonardo Daniel Rosales; continued to 9/29.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.