South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 20
Change of plea hearing — Public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; guilty, SOC, 6 months probation, fine $125.
Change of plea hearing — International fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; guilty, SOC, 6 months probation.
Change of plea hearing — Zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; guilty, SOC, 6 months probation.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Robert Rether Farris; PT continue 1/27.
Second Arraignment— Reckless driving, Mitchell Peter Hambling; continue PT 2/24.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station, Blake Michael Henderson; guilty, 364/363, fine $500.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Davis Jensen; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Speeding 22 mph over limit, failure to renew registration, Michael Davis Jensen; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Davis Jensen; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Darcy Jean Lee; SOC, 12 months probation, fine $350.
Review Hearing — Speeding 27 mph over limit, Jim Sean Meadors; dismissed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jim Sean Meadors, judge signed order.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, John Randall Osborne; DFTA, warrant 2/3.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, James Craig Powers; judge signed.
Review Hearing — Fail to immediately record catch, Austin Blake Ray; review 2/24.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, false statement to public servant, Austin Blake Ray; PT 2/24, JT 3/25.
Review Hearing — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Logan Clay Schaener; Judge signs.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Tommy James Schneider, PT 2/24, JT 5/13.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel Robert Smith; Continue arraignment 2/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; DFTA, warrant review 2/20.
Review Hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, John W. Trent; review.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; DFTA, warrant review 2/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell; DFTA, warrant review 2/24.
Pre-trial — DUI, Tamera Lee White; DS, 5 years probation, fine $850.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; PT 2/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; PT 2/10.
Second Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Benjamin Boyd Coleman; DFTA, review 1/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Adam Gove; PT 2/10, JT 4/15.
Review Hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Matthew Adam Gove; review 2/10.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cassidy Jean Kendrick; PT 2/17, JT 5/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Justin Michael Krupp; DFTA, warrant review 2/17.
Review Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Breanna Lee Moody; DFTA, review 1/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Breanna Lee Mody; DFTA, continue 1/27.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant review 2/17.
Review Hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant review 2/17.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 23 mph over limit, no valid operating license with valid ID, Jordan Campbell Cristelli; continue 2/24.
Jan. 26
Mitigation Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Harry Sam Donaldson; DFTA, committed.
Mitigation Hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Kelli Marina Gray; dismissed with proof.
Mitigation Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Ovella Marie Weismantle; fine $250.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, failure to renew expired registration, Kody C. White; deferral.
Contested Hearing — Operating a vehicle without current/proper registration and plate, failure to stop at stop sign/ intersection, Glenn M. House; dismissed, deferral, fine $150.
Contested Hearing — Speeding in a school zone/crosswalk, Brent Eugene McAleny; DFTA, committed.
Jan 27
Judges review — Minor possess/consumption attempt, Dayton Zachary Taylor; reissue bench warrant.
Review Hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Trystan William Wallace; DFTA, warrant review 3/10.
Review Hearing —Recreational fish rule violation salmon/steelhead, Trystan William Wallace; DFTA, warrant review 3/10.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Alan Scott Ables; PT 2/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher Lee Austin; Guilty, 12 month probation, fine $250.
Review Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Christopher Lee Austin; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Dustin Shane Coates; guilty, 364/361, five years probation.
Review Hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Benjamin Boyd Coleman; DFTA, warrant review 2/10.
Pre-trial — Marijuana possession less/ equal 40 grams, Trenton Evan Reed Cox; PT 3/10.
Review Hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit, failure to renew expired registration, Trenton Evan Reed Cox; PT 3/10.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Robert Rether Farris; SOC, 12 month probation, fine $250.
Pre-trial —Harassment, David Daniel Jerome, DFTA, warrant review 3/31.
Pre-trial — Indecent exposure, Kurtis Anthonie Laine; DFTA warrant review 3/31.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Ronald Ray Legler; committed.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; PT 2/3.
Arraignment — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; PT 2/17, JT 4/21.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Alison M. Marschman; PT 2/17, JT4/21.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, warrant review 3/17.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, warrant review 3/17.
Review Hearing — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; continue 3/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Allen Niska; PT 2/17.
Pre-trial — Intentional feed/attract carnivore, Doris Berryhill Parks; PT 2/3.
Pre-trial — Litter greater than 1 cubic yard, Jeffrey A Reisdorf; PT 2/17.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Kirk William Roberts; PT 2/24, JT 4/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 2/24, JT 4/22.
Arraignment — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 2/24, JT 4/22.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy James Schenck; PT 2/24, JT 4/29.
Review Hearing — Littering/ dumping solid waste, Kourtney M. Scott; DFTA, warrant review 3/17.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell, PT 2/24, JT 4/22.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Duane Wardell, PT 2/24, JT 4/22.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret Katerina Wilski, PT 2/3.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Margaret Katerina Wilski, PT 2/3.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; DFTA, warrant review 3/17.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st posses two times over limit, avoid wildlife check station/inspection; Lucy Lai Wan Yun; guilty, 16 hours community service, 24 month probation, fine $350.
Arraignment — Theft 3, malicious mischief 3, Joyce Lee Ziegenfuss; DFTA warrant review 3/31.
Second Arraignment — Hunt big game 2nd violation rule, Jeffery Gene Abernathy; continue 3/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Scott Michael Barker, continue 3/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tellis Jack Boutwell II; DFTA, warrant review 3/31.
Review Hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Tellis Jack Boutwell II; DFTA, committed.
Review Hearing — Speeding 19 mph over limit, Operating a vehicle without insurance, Morgan Joanne Grandy; DFTA, committed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without registration certificate canceled/refused, Morgan Joanne Grandy; DFTA, warrant review 3/31.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sean Forest Hadley; Sentencing 2/3.
Arraignment — Transport failure to affix big game tag, Kenneth David Heideman; continue 2/17.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 2/24, JT 4/1.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license with valid id, Lisa Marlene Leland; review 2/24.
Arraignment — Public Nuisance, zoning violation, Diana May; continue 2/3.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Breanna Lee Moody; DFTA, warrant review 3/31.
Second Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Dennis Christopher Jon Smith; dismissed.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over the limit, Spencer Andrew Vagieson; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.