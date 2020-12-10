South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 7
Sentence compliance — DUI, Edward L. Bendzick; reduced to negligent driving 1st degree.
Pre-trial — Hit/run unattended property, Samuel David Blake; PT 1/11/21, JT 2/2/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Gene Cox; reduced NVOL, fine $100.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-dregree, Travis Wayne Davidson; PT 1/11/21.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Iokewe Napoleon Demello; PT 2/22/21.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; continued PT 1/11/21.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Troy Larson; PT 1/11/21.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Raymond Blaine McConnell; PT 1/11/21.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Sandy Jolene Petrich; PT 1/11/21.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Dion Quimby; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant $750.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Indecent Exposure, Jesse Jacob Woody Renneberg; SOC 12 months, fine $350.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Carli Michelle Saunders; PT 1/11/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Erik Starheim; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lorraine Veach; PT 1/11/21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Lee Allen Wolleat; Deferred.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K Whiting; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Norberto Guzman Tinoco; PT 1/04/21.
Pre-trial — Hunt/Collect parts anothers property, Jake Tyrell Minton; PT 1/04/21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Patrick John Prest; PT 1/04/21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT 1/04/21.
Pre-trial — Reckless Endangerment, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT 1/04/21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Stephanie Rae Vossen; SOC 24 months, 24 hours community service, fine $1,000.
Review hearing — DUI, James Michael Walls; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jerry L. Wright; PT 1/04/21.
Dec. 8
Mitigation Hearing — Display non-matching license plate, failure to renew expired registration, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Garrick George Cranston; reduce to $100 fine with proof, reduce to $100 fine with proof, dismiss with proof on date.
Mitigation Hearing — Operating vehicle without current proper registration and plate, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Garrick George Cranston; reduce to $100 fine with proof, dismiss with proof on date.
Mitigation Hearing — Fail to stop at stop sign/intersection, Sarah Marie Czarnecki; reduce to $100 fine.
Mitigation Hearing — Fish for personal use-barbed hooks, fail to immediately record catch, Gage Campbell Johnson; deferral, fine $150.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit, Vicki Earlene Johnson; deferral, fine $150.
Mitigation Hearing — Fail to immediately record catch, fish for personal use-barbed hooks, recreation fish rule violation salmon/steelhead, Wilmer W. Johnson; dismiss, committed fine $99, deferral fine $150.
Mitigation Hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Jacob James Lobdell; reduce to $150 with proof of license.
Mitigation Hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jacob Thor Shupe Stierns; reduce to $100, reduce to $225 with proof.
Mitigation Hearing — Failure to pay watercraft launch fee, Jon David White; DFTA
Contested Hearing — Speeding 18 mph over limit, Jeffery Dee Anderson; Dismissed.
Contested Hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, driving with wheels off roadway, Jade Tempest LJ Coughlin; DFTA, reduce to $250 with proof, reduce to $100.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over speed limit, no motorcycle endorsement, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; DFTA, reset date.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over speed limit, Jason None Gonzales; DFTA, deferral.
Contested Hearing — Fail to pay watercraft launch fee, Steve W. Money; dismissed.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 20 mph over speed limit, Gheorghe Terna; fine $190.
Contested Hearing — Recreational fishing rule violation, Anthony Harrison White; dismissed.
Dec. 9
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fishing 2nd role violating possessing fish, Roy Charles McIntyre; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Recreational fish 2 rule violation possession fish, recreational fish 2 rule violation possession fish, Guy Dietrich Sperb; dismissed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shawn Michael Fraley; re-issue bench warrant.
Review Hearing — Recreational razor clam over limit, avoid wildlife check station/inspection, John P. Huey; re-issue bench warrant.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Craig Eugene Williams; re-issue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — Litter greater than 1 cubic yard, Christine L. Adams; dismissed
Second Arraignment — DUI, Enrique Jossue DE Wolf; PT 1/20/21, JT 2/25/21.
Second Arraignment— Resisting arrest, Enrique Jossue DE Wolf; PT 1/20/21, JT 2/25/21.
Pre-trial — False statement to public servant, Gary Allen Gavin; SOC 12 months, $350 fine.
Pre-trial — Minor possession and/or consumption, Jesse Paul Miller; SOC 12 months $500 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Kirk William Roberts; PT continued.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; continue 12/16.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; continue 12/16.
Second Arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; continue 12/16.
Arraignment — Marijuana possession less/equal 40 grams, Trenton Evan Reed Cox; PT 1/27/21, JT 2/25/21.
Arraignment — Transport failure to affix big game tag, Derek Leland Funk; arraignment continued 1/27/21.
Arraignment — Indecent exposure, Kurtis Anthonie Laine; PT 1/27/21, JT 2/25/21.
Arraignment — Transport failure to affix big game tag, Peter R. Murray; continued 1/27/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; PT 1/20/21, JT 2/18/21.
Review Hearing— Operating motor vehicle without insurance, John W. Trent; review 1/20/21.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Contested Hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, fail to sign/display/carry vehicle registration, Ruslan Petrovich Kasko; Fine $139.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
