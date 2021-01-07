South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 4
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Carol Marie Crowe; PV 3/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Norberto Guzman Tinoco; Plea 2/8
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st possession 2 times over limit, avoid wildlife check station/inspection, James Henry Loenning; PT continue 2/8.
Pre-trial — Hunt/collect parts from anothers property, Jake Tyrell Minton; PT continue 2/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Patrick John Prest; 24 hours community service, 24 month probation, $1,000 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT continue 2/8.
Pre-trial — Reckless endangerment, Brent Lewis Rayburn; PT continue 2/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Laurentino Salazar Vega, DFTA, PT continue 2/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jerry L. Wright; 90/90, 24months probation, $500 fine.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2 rule violation possession fish, Pavel Vasilyevich Zakharyuk; PT continue 3/15.
Jan.6
Review Hearing — Hunt big game 2nd violation rule, Bryon Joseph Barger; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Max Wesley Huddleston; DFTA, warrant, fine $2,500.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James Norman Long; DFA, warrant, fine $5,000.
Review Hearing—DUI, Darrell Edward Miller; reduced to negligence 1st degree.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Matthew J. Stone; no action taken.
Judges review — Disorderly conduct, Dustin Thomas Armbruster; reissue.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Herbert Ernest Camp; reissue.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, marijuana possession less/equal 40 grams, Matthew Thomas Depaul; reissue.
Judges review — Theft 3, Evan R. Hofbauer; reissue.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Alyssa Nicole King; Reissue.
Judges review — No valid operating license without identification, Brandon Donn McClelland; reissue.
Judges review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Vance Miller; reissue.
Judges review — DUI, DWLS, Nicholas R. Murphy; Reissue.
Judges review — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Randall Scott Norris; reissue.
Judges review — Negligent driving 1st degree, Randall Scott Norris; reissue.
Judges review — Minor possession and/or consumption, Seth Laban Williams; reissue.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Randy Ray Brock; no action.
Review Hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Sarah Marie Doughten; dismiss.
Pre-trial — Public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continue PT 1/20.
Pre-trial — International fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; continue PT 1/20.
Pre-trial — Zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; continue PT 1/20.
Review Hearing — Theft 3, Ryan James Frahm; Judge review for treatment.
Review Hearing — Fail to immediately record catch, Jason Edward Grimes; review.
Motion hearing — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jason Edward Grimes; Held.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jason Edward Grimes; PT 2/24, JT 4/22.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Russell Allen Hamilton; JT 4/15 and 4/16.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Mark Udell Patton; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Recreational fish rule violation not possessing fish, Mark Udell Patton; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 2/17, JT 3/25.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 2/17, JT 3/25.
Pre-trial — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 2/17, JT 3/25.
Pre-trial — Speeding 20 mph over limit, George Raymond Thomas IV; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit, George Raymond Thomas IV; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree , George Raymond Thomas IV; guilty, 12 months probation, 40 hours community service, 90/85, fine $750.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William C. Whiteside; DFTA, warrant review 2/10.
Review Hearing — Theft 3, malicious mischief 3, Joyce Lee Ziegenfuss; DFTA warrant review.
Arraignment — DUI, Richard Leland Holmes; PT 2/3, JT 4/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Davis Jensen; DFTA continue arraignment 1/20.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation, Ronald Ray Legler; DFTA, warrant review 1/13.
Arraignment — Theft 3, Nim Ping Lindsley; DFTA, warrant review.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Martin Wayne Nutt; guilty, 90/90 12 month probation, fine $450.00.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, John Randall Osborne; DFTA, warrant review 1/30.
Bench warrant — DWLS 3rd-degree, James Craig Powers; guilty, 90/90 12 month probation, fine $550.00.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel Robert Smith; continue arraignment 1/20.
Bench warrant — No valid operating license with out identification; Gary Arthur Solum; 2/3 and 4/29.
Review Hearing — operating vehicle without current/proper registration and plate, Gary Arthur Solum; review 2/3.
Arraignment — DUI, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; PT 2/10, JT 4/15
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
