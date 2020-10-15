South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 7
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fishing two rule violating possessing fish.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; PT 11/4.
Judge’s review — Marijuana possession equal to/less than 4 grams, use/deliver drug paraphernalia, Alemayohu J. McDonald; no action.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Emma B. Alloway; PT.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; continued PT to 1/8/21.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, William Andrew Becker; continued to 1/8/21.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Richard William Brooking; guilty, 364/362, $350.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; guilty, 10 days in jail, 24 months probation. $500 fine.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brian James Endecott; guilty, 10 days in jail.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leo Mark Estes Jr. — PT 11/18, JT 1/2/21.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leo Mark Estes Jr.; review 11/18.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Roger Alvin Lobry; review 10/21.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jeremy Paul Mashore; probation violation hearing 10/14.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, B/W $1,500.
Review hearing — Speeding 12 mph over limit (40 or under), Christopher Neal Mortensen; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Christopher Neal Mortensen; guilty, 60 months probation, 364/364, $350.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; 30 days in jail for probation violation.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Brittany Ann Niverson; continued to 10/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; continued to 10/22.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, speeding 15 mph over limit (40 or under), failure to renew expired registration, Franklin Edmund Warner; review 10/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; continued to 10/22.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Allen Niska; count will set dates.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, John Randall Osborne; continued to 11/18.
Non-jury trial — Assault 4th-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; dismissed.
Oct. 14
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Norberto Guzman Tinoco Guzman; NCO terminated.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Bradley Wayne Montgomery; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Review hearing — Two counts of DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Christopher Neal Mortensen; jail sentence remaining 12 days.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Christopher Lee Otterbein; review 1/13/2021.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1st-degree, Rudy M. Rodriguez; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; DFTA, B/W $500.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Sarah Nicole Brittain; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Physical control, Israel Elijah Buchholz; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Criminal assistance third-degree, making false statement to public servant, Laura M. Cook; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Hannah Tiani Custer; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Obstructing law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, Hannah Tiani Custer; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Steven Paul Dearmin; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational fish 2 no license/catch card, Kimberly M. Halford; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, NVOL without identification, Clay Allen Johnson; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeri A. Joy; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Hit and run attended vehicle, Pamela P. Mountain; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cathey Darlene Parks; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brian Quaschnick; send to collection.
Judge’s review — DUI, DWLS 2nd-degree, Alfredo Barajas Ramos;; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Teresa Ann Wade; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational fishing 2nd-degree, Joshua N. Wilcox; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational fishing 2nd-degree, Micah J. Wilcox; re-issue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — DUI, Skyla Dawn Ervin; guilty, five years probation.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Blake Anthony Frank; guilty, 364/364, 24 months probation, $500.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, two counts recreational fish 2 rule violating possess fish, provide false info regarding fish/wildlife, David Henry Gretzner; pd appt., PT 10/28.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Christian John Jochman; 30 days in jail for probation violation.
Pre-trial — DUI, James E. Keller; guilty, 364/359, five years probation, WSP restitution $171.90, $1,245.50 fine.
Pre-trial — DUI, William Deane LaChapelle; 364/363, five years probation, $990.50 fine.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, William Joe Long; continued to 10/21.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jeremy Paul Mashore; review 8/4.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Russell Alan McGraw; conviction vacated.
Second arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Brittany Ann Niverson; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Aayden Antonio Ramos; continued to 12/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; pd appt., PT 11/18, JT 1/7/21.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Jake Tyrell Minton; continued to 11/18.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Daniel A. Standard; DFTA, B/W $2,500.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Code Ray Stewart; continued to 11/18.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William C. Whiteside; continued to 11/18.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration, Ruslan Petrovich Kasko; continued to 11/4.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
