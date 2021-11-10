South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 8
Pre-trial — DUI, Watie Robert Adair; set 3.5 hearing.
Change of plea hearing — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; reduced to negligent driving 1st-degree, 12 month probation, $1,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; PT 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — Fish for personal use-barbed hooks, recreational fish rule violate salmon/steelhead, Kirk Ernest Davis; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jon M. Haase; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Unlawful fish catch accounting 2nd-degree, use commercial fish vessel for recreational fishing, Aaron Patrick Kelly; motions 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Timothy Paul Kramer; continued to 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Andrew Lester; reduced to reckless driving, 364/364, $1,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; continued to 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Travis Layne Miller; continued to 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st possess two times over limit, recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Mazi Tarik Sadiki; continued to 1/3/22.
Nov. 9
Contested hearing — Safety belt improperly fastened, Josefina May Habermann; DS $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Zackary Douglas McCarthy; committed, $100.
Contested hearing — Speeding too fast for conditions, Shawna Roselynn Roundy; deferral.
Contested hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Richard West; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Failure to pay watercraft launch fee, Richard Allen West; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 20 mph over limit (40 or under), Christina Marie Wiseman; deferral $150.
Nov. 10
Review hearing — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Vince George Fauver; AIS before 2/1/22 or 10 days in jail.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, marijuana in motor vehicle violation, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; probation violation 12/15.
Bench warrant hearing — Reckless driving, Stanley Clayton Lapinoja; quash warrant, pd appt, probation violation hearing 12/15.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, James Norman Long; quash warrant, pd appt., probation violation hearing 12/15.
Review hearing — False statement to public servant, Daniil Vasilchuk; in compliances, proof of community service filed.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick O. Cardew; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Heidi Lynne Holborn; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Doran Ray Kraus; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Dale McConnell; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jonette Deeann Rosas; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Hit/run unattended property, Teresa Carol Shafer; re-issue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Rodney Harold Woehlert; re-issue bench warrant.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; continued to 11/24.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Mark Bradley Boteler; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; pd appt., PT 11/24.
Second arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Rocky Wayne Crump; DFTA, send summons for 12/1, B/W $500.
Motion hearing — DUI, reckless endangerment, Kathleen May Eager; continued one week.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving complicity, Triscia Marie Gill; DFTA, send summons, sign B/W 11/24.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Triscia Marie Gill; DFTA, send summons for 11/24.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 11/17.
Pre-trial — Four counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, four counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; continued to 11/17.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Paul Anthony Hemming; continued to 12/15, speedy trial waiver to be filed.
Second arraignment — DUI, Deborah Kay Howard; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, 90/90, no violations, victim panel 60 days, 12 month probation, $1,000.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; 3.5 hearing 12/8, PT 12/8, JT 1/13/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cassidy Jean Kendrick; PT 12/8, JT 1/20/22.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Cory Reed Kratzke; NOA filed, clerk to set dates.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; continued to 11/24 discovery deadline and pre-trial.
Sentence compliance — Spotlighting big game 2nd-degree, hunt big game 2nd violate rule, Jeremy Allen Littau; $625 fine.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; guilty, 12 month probation, 90/90, $350.00.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; guilty, 364/359, 60 month probation, domestic violence assessment 60 days, treatment within 90 days, $500 fine, $100 warrant fee.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; guilty, 364/359, $5,000.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; dismissed.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Daniel James Lubinski; continued to 11/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Lubinski; continued to 11/17.
Pre-trial — DUI, Peter Michael Maglio; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, 12 month probation, 90/90, victim panel with 45 days, $1,000/$500.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Ryan N. McCoy; continued to 12/1.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Aaron Schommer; continued to 11/17.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Tennile Lee Simpson; motion to revoke SOC denied.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; continued to 11/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Thorne; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jason Lee Thorne; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, 90/90, $1,000/$1,000.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; continued to 12/1.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; continued to 12/1, JT 1/13.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, DWLS 3rd-degree, Walter William Welter; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to renew expired registration, Walter William Welter; DFTA, continued to 11/24.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Elizah James Young; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Frank E. Brumitt, Jr.; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Frank E. Brumitt, Jr.; DFTA.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Roger E. Collins; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Bench warrant hearing — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, DWLS 3rd-degree, Lawrence Allen Lewis; warrant quashed, pd appt., PT 12/15, JT 1/13/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joe Hugh Rodman Jr.; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Joe Hugh Rodman Jr.; DFTA.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; pd appt., PT 12/15, JT 1/13/22.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Jeffrey Wayne Strong; released on conditions, pd appt., PT 12/1, JT 1/13/22.
Contested hearing — Beach driving violation, Nicu Buracioc; continued.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
