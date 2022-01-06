South District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 3
Pre-trial — Unlawful fish catch accounting 2nd-degree, use commercial fish vessel for recreational fishing, Aaron Patrick Kelly; motion hearing 2/7.
Pre-trial — DUI, Timothy Paul Kramer; guilty, 90/90, $1,190 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Cory Reed Kratzke; continued to 2/7.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; continued to 2/7.
Pre-trial — Travis Layne Miller; continued to 2/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 2/7.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kayse Shawn Rogers; continued to 2/7.
Contested hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Kayse Shawn Rogers; review 2/7.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Sandy Jolene Petrich; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; continued to 3/7.
Review hearing — Failure to initially register vehicle, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Gary Rian Anderson; review 3/7.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Richard Charles Anderson; SOC 12 months probation, $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Joshua D. Cook; continued to 1/31.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeffery S. Deccio; amended to NVOL, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kendra Marie Dobbs; continued to 2/7.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, following vehicle too closely, Steven James Edwards; committed, $486 total.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Joshua Daniel Haug; probation violation hearing 2/7.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Perry Steven Joseph; PT 1/31.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Lawrence Allen Lewis; amended to NVOL, $150 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; warrant signed.
Contested hearing — No motorcycle endorsement, operate/ride motorcycle without helmet, Jeffrey Taylor McCall; $389 fine.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, resisting arrest, Kimberly Ann Pickering; continued to 2/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dalton Ray Shollenberger; B/W $500.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amber N. Williams; continued to 1/31.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; continued to 1/31.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Lawrence Woods; SOC 12 months, $1,000 fine.
Arraignment — DUI, Christine Caughey Zion; continued 1/31.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Jaden M. Bradford; PT 1/12.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
