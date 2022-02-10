South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Feb. 7
Pre-trial — DUI, Watie Robert Adair; continued to 3/7.
Motion hearing — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kevin Walter Basarab; continued to 3/7.
Pre-trial — DUI, Larry J. Fox; continued to 3/7.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree. Rodolfo Gonzalez Torres; dismissed complied with SOC.
Contested hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit (over 40), Jerilynn Grogan; dismissed.
Motion hearing — DUI, Jerilynn Grogan; amended to negligent driving 1st-degree, 90/90, victim panel, alcohol evaluation, $874.40 fine/restitution.
Pre-trial — Violating commercial fish area/time 2nd-degree, Paolo Vinko Jurkovich; continued to 3/7.
Motion hearing — Unlawful fish catch accounting 2nd-degree, use commercial vehicle or recreational fishing, Aaron Patrick Kelly; continued to 3/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Cory Reed Kratzke; SOC six months, $500 costs, dismiss if no violations.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; guilty, 364/363, five years probation, alcohol evaluation, victim panel, $1,142.50.
Pre-trial — DUI, Travis Layne Miller; continued to 3/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 3/7.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Val Parks; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kayse Shawn Rogers; SOC 24 months, victim panel, alcohol evaluation, $963.73.
Contested hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Kayse Shawn Rogers; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Andrew Earl Teel; continued to 3/7.
Fine compliance — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew James Wagner; send summons.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Katherine Aiken; continued to 3/21.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Angela Marie Husted; DFTA, B/W $500.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Nels Erik Pedersen; continued to 3/7.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kimberly Ann Pickering; continued to 3/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; pd appt., released on pre-trial conditions, continued to 3/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; PT 3/21.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amber N. Williams; continued to 3/7.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Shelley Lynn Ziemer; in compliance, no action taken.
Arraignment — Four counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; pd appt., PT 2/23.
Feb. 9
Fine compliance — DUI, Philip Edward Dupont; send fines to collection.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Ricky Alan Hinton; continued to 3/16.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Michelle J. Stacey; court review 7/6.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Brian W. Taylor; DFTA, no proof of treatment, B/W $2,500.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leeroy Elijah Krause; re-issue warrant.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Eric C. Kammer; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Eric C. Kammer; no action listed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; continued to 3/30.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; dismissed, defendant has license.
Review hearing — Failure to immediately record catch, Jonathan Oden Bates; dismissed.
Arraignment — Provide false info regarding fish/wildlife, Jonathan Oden Bates; dismissed.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Kevin Charles Bryant; warrant signed.
Review hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (40 or under), Brigham William Campbell; PT 4/6, JT 4/28.
Arraignment — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brigham William Campbell; PT 4/6, JT 4/28.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Thomas J. Clark Jr.; continued to 3/9.
Arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Susan J. Darnell; dis-missed.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Abril Adonis Gabris; continued to 3/23.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, Winchester Drake Greenup; PT 3/9, JT 4/7.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Dylan T. Hatch; continued to 3/9.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, Harley Allen Jefferies; NOA filed, clerk to set dates.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Laurie Lynn Kappus; amended to NVOL with identification, $150.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Jonathan Michael McCully; dismissed.
Arraignment — Three counts of theft 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating motor vehicle without insurance, display plate not issued by DOL, Nathanial Eugene Richcreek; DFTA warrant signed.
Review hearing — Speeding 11 mph over limit (40 or under), Keely Megan Tune; DFTA, warrant signed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Keely Megan Tune; DFTA, warrant signed.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Laurie J. Wolfinger; pd appt., PT 3/9, JT 4/7.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
