South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are usually held at 7013 Sandridge Road, but due to the covid-19 crisis call 360-642-9417 for details about how to participate in or observe court proceedings. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 6
Show cause hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; DFTA, B/W $3,500.
Review hearing — DUI, Dan Franklin Campbell III; reduced to reckless driving.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; continued to 6/10.
Review hearing — No contact/protection order violation, Russell Allen Hamilton; continued to 6/17.
Review hearing — Two counts of public nuisance, two counts of zoning violations, Jerry W. Matzen; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jarrett Franklin Hayes Anglin; PT 6/10, JT 7/16.
Sentence compliance — No contact/protection order violation, assault 4th-degree,
William Andrew Becker; continued to 6/3.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, trip permit violation usage, Janice Marie Beebe; continued to 6/3.
Pre-trial — DUI, William Lawes Blowers Jr.; continued to 6/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; continued to 6/3.
Motion hearing — Four counts of public nuisance, four counts of zoning violation, Teresa Sue Cunningham; continued to 6/3.
Pre-trial — DWLS 1st-degree, failure to stop/give info obey officer, Steven Alan Shane Dennis; continued to 6/10.
Pre-trial — Three counts of public nuisance, zoning violation, two counts of internation fire code violation #304; Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 6/3.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Debra Jean Hardman; PT 6/3, JT 7/16.
Deferred prosecution order — DUI, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 2nd-degree, Janel Patricia Horwath; review 7/15.
Deferred prosecution hearing — Resisting arrest, Janel Patricia Horwath; review 7/15.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Connie Janssen; continued to 6/3.
Other hearing — Reckless driving, Sonny G. Lecrone Jr.; continued to 6/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nancee Madonna Long; continued to 6/10.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Nancee Madonna Long; continued to 6/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Olivia Pearl Cauzzo Reynolds; guilty, 90/90, $350.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Adam Roy Rowe; continued to 6/3.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jared Dean Stowell; continued to 6/17.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; PT 7/1, JT 7/23.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Andrew James Ward; continued to 6/3.
Arraignment — Obstruct law enforcement officer, DWLS 3rd-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Paul Andrew Martin; send notice 6/17.
Arraignment — Three counts of no contact/protection order violation, John Hugh Thompson; notice 6/17.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Michelle R. Zinkevicz; quash warrant, send notice 6/17.
Contested hearing — Three counts of zoning violation, two counts of on-site sewage treatment and disposal, potable water violation, build construct/fire prevention and protection, public nuisance, solid waste/littering/dumping, Richard James Gill; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lisa Mary Iacuzzi; PT 6/10, JT 7/8.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
