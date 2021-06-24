South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
June 23
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Gayle Darnell; continued to 7/14.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, Christopher Neal Mortensen; probation violation hearing 7/28.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Christopher Neal Mortensen; probation violation hearing 7/28.
Sentence compliance — Driver under 21 years old consuming alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review hearing — DUI, Michael David Smith; no action.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; $1,000 warrant.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; no action.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; DFTA, B/W $2,000.
Second Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; continued to 6/30.
Pre-trial — Failure to transfer title within 45 days, Jeremy Gene Cox; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; continued to 7/14.
Review hearing — DUI, Ross Len Estes; guilty, 90/85, credit for time served, 24 months probation, $750.
Pre-trial — Driver under 21 years old consume alcohol/marijuana, Vince George Fauver; guilty, 90/90, 24 months probation, $350.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; no action.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew James Hoven; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Matthew James Hoven; DFTA, committed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; PT 7/14.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; probation violation hearing 7/14.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; PT 8/4, JT 9/23.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, failure to transfer title within 45 days, Joseph Raitano; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; PT 7/7.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; probation violation hearing 7/7.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, warrant review 7/14.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, review 7/14.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; probation violation hearing 8/4.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Randy Alan Woodman; PT 8/4, JT 9/23.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; continued to 6/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, Jordan Levi Benning; PT 7/28, JT 9/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jorge Alferdo Cisneros; PT 7/28, JT 9/2.
Review hearing — Jorge Alferdo Cisneros; review 7/28.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, Richard Louis Donnelly; DFTA, B/W $500.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jordan Henry Russell Hansen; attorney review 7/7, PT 7/28, JT 9/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degre, operating motor vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; PT 7/28, JT 9/9.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richelle Ruth Lincoln; DFTA, B/W $500.
Review hearing — Headlamp violation, Richelle Ruth Lincoln; DFTA, committed.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Michael Wayne Truitt; DFTA, warrant $500.
Mitigation hearing — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Dean Allen Dobson; committed, hearing 9/1.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Jonathan Michael Fairall; continued hearing to 7/28.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Elijah Robert Smith; continued to 8/18.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, leaving unattended vehicle on highway, Ty Hunter Welshans; continued to 6/30.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
