PACIFIC COUNTY — The Washington State Department of Transportation, Southwest Regional Office, Vancouver, has permanently revised the speed limit on SR 100, between mileposts 0.00 – 2.97. The speed limit is being revised from 25 mph to 30 mph, as delineated with speed limit signs. This revision in the speed limit will be in effect beginning Tuesday, Dec. 29. Questions may be directed to Rick Keniston at 360-905-2241 or via email at KenistR@wsdot.wa.gov.

