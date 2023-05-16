The record-high temperature (92 degrees) was recorded at 4:39 p.m., Sunday, May 14 in Long Beach, pictured, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures exceeding 90 degrees were also recorded in Ilwaco, Chinook, Ocean Park and Naselle.
Beachgoers flood the Bolstad beach approach Sunday, May 14, in Long Beach as daytime temperatures climbed above 90 degrees, prompting many to seek relief near the surf.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The beach approach near Bolstad was busy Sunday, May 14, in Long Beach as afternoon temperatures climbed above 90 degrees.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The record-high temperature (92 degrees) was recorded at 4:39 p.m., Sunday, May 14 in Long Beach, pictured, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures exceeding 90 degrees were also recorded in Ilwaco, Chinook, Ocean Park and Naselle.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The sun sets on the horizon Sunday, May 14, in Long Beach, where daytime temperatures reached a record 92 degrees.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Historically high temperatures seared the Pacific Northwest last weekend, with local thermometers climbing above 90 degrees Sunday, May 14 in Long Beach.
The record-high daily temperature of 92 degrees was recorded at 4:39 p.m., Sunday, May 14 in Long Beach, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures exceeding 90 degrees were also recorded in Ilwaco, Chinook, Ocean Park and Naselle.
Some residents shared photos of readings above 100, but these may have been in sunny enclosures. The WSU Extension weather station on Pioneer Road topped out at 83 degrees.
At the Astoria-Warrenton Airport, the temperature on Sunday reached 93 degrees, eclipsing the previous record of 87 for the day set in 2014. Portland, Eugene, Salem and Troutdale also experienced record-setting temperatures. The high of 89 at the Astoria-Warrenton Airport on Saturday tied a record from 1912.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Pacific County occurred during the late-June heatwave in 2021, when downtown Raymond reached an unofficial peak of 113 degrees at 3:45 p.m. on June 27.
By Monday, May 15, local temperatures had returned to their seasonal average, with daytime highs in the low 60s.
This May is also looking like an unusual dry spell, with Long Beach precipitation 14.5 inches below 2022 for the year so far, and Naselle 12.5 inches below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.