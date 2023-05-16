LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Historically high temperatures seared the Pacific Northwest last weekend, with local thermometers climbing above 90 degrees Sunday, May 14 in Long Beach.

The record-high daily temperature of 92 degrees was recorded at 4:39 p.m., Sunday, May 14 in Long Beach, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures exceeding 90 degrees were also recorded in Ilwaco, Chinook, Ocean Park and Naselle.

