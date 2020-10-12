WILLAPA VALLEY — The Washington State Patrol is still trying to figure out what exactly happened during a collision on State Route 6 at milepost 24 on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Troopers were dispatched to the report of a single-vehicle collision at 10:25 p.m. but were handling an incident near Rosburg. Instead, a deputy from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene first and discovered an intoxicated female two miles from the collision.
The collision was near the Pacific-Lewis county line and involved only a small car that went off the roadway into the embankment along the eastbound lane.
The female has been identified as 50-year-old Leona Martin. She stated she had been assaulted by a male driver of the vehicle and kicked out of the car prior to the collision. Investigators, however, have not been able to determine if she was assaulted.
The male driver has not been officially identified but was believed to have run from the scene. He was reported by witnesses of the collision, walking westbound on SR 6, and possibly went into the brushes to walk along the Rails to Trails near the Pluvius Bridge.
“They never found who the driver was but do have a suspicion who he is based on the name on a Department of Corrections card found inside the vehicle,” Sgt. Bradford Moon said. “Troopers drove back and forth without their lights on for about an hour trying to see if he would pop out somewhere, but he never did.”
Residents in the area were briefly asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for anyone suspicious because troopers had no idea where the suspect was or whether he was armed and dangerous.
Martin was found further down the road after collapsing inside a ditch. She was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“[It ended up being] a non-reportable collision, and the driver was not located, and the female was checked by and transported by aid,” Moon said. “All my troopers were near Rosburg when this call came out. [So the lack of details] is because of the time delay to get out there.” A non-reportable accident is one from which vehicles can be driven from the scene and there are no serious injuries.
