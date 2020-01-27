SKAMOKAWA — The highway between Naselle and Longview remains closed this week following a significant landslide Jan. 23. It is unlikely to open sooner than next week.
The slide near KM Mountain’s eastern foot followed several days of intense rainfall, including seven inches during one 24-hour period. The deluge resulted in significant flooding, several other landslides and a power outage caused by downed trees in Wahkiakum County. A less severe slide impacted a lane of U.S. Highway 101 near Raymond.
The slide at about milepost 25.5 on State Route 4 involves mature trees, rocks and mud. The highway is closed to all but local traffic from milepost 19 near Shannon Road to milepost 26 near Mullen Road.
“The hillside is actively moving and too unstable and saturated from heavy rainfall to safely clear and reopen the highway at this time,” the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a Jan. 24 press release.
These unstable conditions have stymied efforts by WSDOT geotechnical engineers to assess the slide, the Longview Daily News reported Jan. 25.
With additional sometimes-heavy rain forecast through Jan. 29 — including a flood watch on Jan. 27 for all of Pacific and most of Wahkiakum counties — there may be a considerable delay before the SR4 slide can be repaired.
The highway over KM Mountain crosses through terrain that is notoriously prone to slipping. This current landslide is downhill from a massive slide that closed the highway for months in the early 1990s. That closure went on for so long that a detour on logging roads was paved. Businesses in Naselle, partly dependent on tourism traffic to the coast, were impacted.
At the present time, logging roads around the slide remain gated and unavailable for a detour. The existing option is U.S. Highway 30 on the Oregon side, accessible via the Longview and Astoria-Megler bridges. In addition, the ferry Oscar B. between Puget Island and Westport, Oregon is operating around the clock. It leaves the Washington side on the hour and the Oregon side on the quarter after.
Status updates on the closure are available at www.wsdot.com/traffic. Drone video of the slide is available at https://tinyurl.com/SR4-landslide-video.
