SOUTH BEND — Command staff members in the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office were notified last week that they will be replaced in their current positions as of Jan. 1, 2023. Three will revert to jobs they previously held within the office, while the others will hit the road.
Incoming Sheriff Daniel Garcia has not responded to multiple inquiries about his plans, but a variety of county employees in and out of the sheriff’s office provided details about prospective staffing changes. Most spoke on condition that they not be identified by name in order to maintain relations with the new sheriff. New sheriffs often bring in their own leadership team.
On Dec. 19, Garcia and his prospective undersheriff, Mike Ray, met with current Undersheriff Don Davis and informed him that he would no longer have a job, along with Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, Chief Civil Deputy Tammy Engel, Corrections Department Head Cory Flynn and PacCom Director Ed Heffernan.
Matlock, who has been at the agency since 1995, and Davis, since the mid-2000s, will revert to their last held civil-service positions inside the PCSO. Both worked as road deputy sergeants until they were promoted to their current positions.
State law requires that, “any classified employee having civil service status in a position may take an appointment in an exempt position in the same county and maintain the right to return to his or her regular position or to a like position at the conclusion of such appointment. Such employees must apply to return to classified service within thirty calendar days.”
Per legal advice from Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman, the county determined that this law applies to Matlock and Davis.
A group of “deputies are unhappy about it, and don’t think that Pat or Ron should be allowed to remain in the office since they’re being fired,” one source stated. “But they have civil service rights and the law clearly states they have to be allowed to go back to their last positions before being appointed.”
Effective as of Jan. 1, the move will knock back current sergeants Randy Wiegardt and Nick Zimmerman to regular road deputies. However, Garcia is expected to name Wiegardt as his chief criminal deputy. Flynn will also revert to being a sergeant in the corrections department, which he was before outgoing Sheriff Robin Souvenir promoted him after Heffernan was promoted to PacCom.
“Cory was offered the PacCom position but declined the offer. Instead, he’s just going to stay in the jail as a sergeant,” one source said.
The move by the deputies group to abandon the Teamsters Local 252 and its employment protections may impact these personnel moves. The current collective bargaining agreement ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
However, protections within the expiring agreement, particularly regarding terminations, have to remain in place until a new bargaining agreement is reached. As a result, no sheriff’s office deputy can be terminated as an at-will employee until such time. The county currently has no idea who will represent the deputies, and negotiations have been at a stalemate.
Hollie Billeci is expected to become chief civil deputy. Mike Parker, a drug task force officer, is also expected to be named to an administrative position. It’s unclear who will fill the roles of PacCom director or head up the jail.
