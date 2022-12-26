SOUTH BEND — Command staff members in the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office were notified last week that they will be replaced in their current positions as of Jan. 1, 2023. Three will revert to jobs they previously held within the office, while the others will hit the road.

Incoming Sheriff Daniel Garcia has not responded to multiple inquiries about his plans, but a variety of county employees in and out of the sheriff’s office provided details about prospective staffing changes. Most spoke on condition that they not be identified by name in order to maintain relations with the new sheriff. New sheriffs often bring in their own leadership team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.