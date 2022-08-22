KLIPSAN — Popular bilingual educator Mario Rodriquez spoke to a standing-room-only crowd last Tuesday at the Senior Center in Klipsan Beach. He told of his journey toward his life-long goal of obtaining a Washington State teaching credential. At the center of his talk — the story of his imprisonment in the Federal Detention Center at Tacoma in 2017.
“My grandfather was here in Washington state during the Great Depression working on the railroad tracks, and he decided to go back and join the family he left behind… so that is when all this started,” Mario began.
“My brother came here first, one and a half years before myself. We have been very close since we were children. Everything he did I was behind him. Throughout my life I have had supportive parents that helped me over the years” — especially after two bad accidents when he was yet a boy.
“At age six I was badly attacked by a Doberman dog” and with an open hand, he indicated the scars still visible on his face. “And the second one,” he went on, was thirty years ago when a drunk driver broke my two legs and I spent years in physical therapy.”
But by 2017 with those “setbacks” behind him, he had been working here on the Peninsula as an assistant in the Ocean Beach School District’s bilingual program and was eager to begin formal studies to become a full-fledged teacher. “I had completed all the prerequisites and was on my way to my final class at the Columbia Education Center… But I had time to go to the Post Office first…”
'They’ve arrested Mario!'
At this point, Mario’s audience groaned. They remembered what had happened that fateful morning behind the Long Beach Post Office. The news of Mario’s arrest by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) that August Morning — the last day of his summer classes at Grays Harbor College — soon reverberated around the world. From the Chinook Observer to the Seattle Times and The New York Times Magazine and from Washington State television stations to the BBC and public television in Algeciras, Spain, the ICE crises on our Long Beach Peninsula drew global attention. Here the shocked response was, “They’ve arrested Mario! They’ve arrested Mario!”
“My time was up,” Mario said in his soft voice. “They were following me for days. I’m talking about immigration authorities. And when I went out of my car at the Post Office, they called to me. But I have to say they were kind to me — but not so kind to my fellow countrymen. Still… they didn’t have to follow some procedures, which I think I didn’t deserve — like chains on my arms and knees and all of those attached together so I couldn’t move. They knew everything about me and they think I would escape?” (Was that said with a bit of irony, or did I imagine it?)
“They took me in their car — they had a new car, by the way — and they were asking me on the way if I like the music they were listening to. ‘That’s fine,’ I said. They asked me if I wanted to stop to go to the rest room. I took advantage [of the offer] in Longview and when I was in the restroom, they knocked at the door and asked if I was okay.
“Eventually we got to the small Detention Center in Portland where they took everything from me — all the information I needed because of all the documentation — and completed the procedure in Portland. The Supervisor in Portland then had the option to release me (a friend of mine was released at that point). One man could make the decision whether to release me!
Tacoma Detention Center
“He decided that I had to go to the Detention Center in Tacoma which we hear is really bad. But of all the Detention Centers, I think it is the best! I was transported to Tacoma in a small bus with wooden seats. New arrivals were separated by uniforms of three colors – orange for trouble-makers, green for small issues like driving citations and dark blue ones for people who are no trouble.” Mario smiled as he indicated that his uniform was the dark blue. “But,” he said, “…we were all placed together in the center.” It was during this incarceration process that Mario’s Peninsula friends arranged for a lawyer to help him.
“When I was there, I met good people and when I was released I [had] made two friends – one from Columbia and one from El Salvador. When I left, I tried to help them. The man from Columbia had no place to stay so ICE took his wife and family to an expensive hotel but he didn’t have money to pay. So, thanks to my brother and his connections, he found a host family for a few months but, eventually, my friend decided to stop fighting his case and return. That’s part of the whole strategy — to get the people tired so they will throw the towel in and leave — and that’s what I was about to do, too. “
Mario described some of the other difficulties and indignities of his imprisonment — the little cards he needed to fill out to get money from his family in order to make phone calls; the ten-minute wait in line each time he needed to make a telephone call; the inventory he had to make, including his underwear and exactly what type it was; a list of what they “gave” him and what he borrowed from them (including his own confiscated phone) all of which he was charged for.
“Also, I had to take my medicine every night. But when I was there, they were supposed to keep my medicine but I was without it for five days. There is someone there that can take care of those issues — the General Inspector. But I didn’t want to make a huge issue of this. At least I knew I was not being deported right away (as many people were). On Tuesday nights the bus went to the airplane taking people from Seattle to Mexico and to other parts of the world. But… here I am!”
At Mario’s hearing, the judge was ready to release him from the Detention Center on a $20,000 bond which, said Mario, “was the going rate at that time. But my lawyer told about the work I did with kids in education and in the schools. She [the judge] looked at me then. Usually, she didn’t look at the people. And then she accepted my lawyer’s proposal for a $7,500 bond! From that day forward I was known as ‘the teacher’ and I was released to fight my case outside! So here I am!”
Pacific County Immigrant Support
I have to thank PCIS (Pacific County Immigrant Support) which was formed right when I was detained. Soon after I was released, they asked me for support in translating documents, in helping people, in reaching people who were having the same situation as I was at that time. But gradually these activities were taking too much time — time I needed to work on my own case.
“When I was released, I went to the court of appeals but we lost the case and I was to be deported in three days. According to my lawyer, it was something he had missed but the Court of Appeals (which was in San Francisco.) said: “No. The judge from Seattle is right” and they added some more things!!
“So… I hired a new lawyer at that time and appealed to the BIA (Bureau of Immigrant Affairs.) We took the case from San Francisco to Virginia and, this time, two federal judges and one district judge in the 9th District decided that the judge in Seattle had made a mistake because, the spokesperson had said: “I believe Mario’s story but I’m not granting him his petition.”
“Are you saying that you believe Mario’s story but you won’t grant him what he deserves?” Mario’s attorney asked. The response was to return all the paperwork to Mario and his attorney with instructions to “devise a new plan of action.”
Judge will decide
“I was supposed to hear news in May this year. So, I could hear from the judge in Seattle possibly tomorrow or maybe today or possibly next year. I don’t know. But she will decide. She can decide that she made a mistake and is going to fix it. She can decide she’s going to send me to another set of hearings so I have chance to explain more and add more information to my case. Or, she can decide still to say ‘no’ even though the 9th court says ‘yes.’
“So that is the space I am in right now. The timing is bad. It is a long-lasting time. It is stressful. My lawyer is trying to record the money we spent for the case that went to the 9th district because if it is proved there was a mistake made by that original judge, it is an expense I would not have had to do. My brother says, ‘If they approve your petition and they give you your money back, you don’t say anything. Because you won. The best thing is you would get your permit and if you get your permit and you get your money back. Then you won!’ That would be perfect! But let’s wait!
"It was a pleasure to speak to you here. Thanks to Peace of Mind and other organizations for having me here. Thank you for the 12 ½ years I worked for the School District and for the migrant families who needed translations and help and for my good friend and teacher, Miss Glenn. I consider them all my big family!"
