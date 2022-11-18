ILWACO — Commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 15 following a Nov. 18 decision by coastal Dungeness crab Tri-State policy representatives from Washington, Oregon and Northern California.
Test results at multiple sites across the region do not currently meet the minimum meat recovery criteria of 23% north of Cascade Head and 24% south of Cascade Head, a promontory near Lincoln City, Oregon.
Crab in the area from Klipsan Beach to the mouth of the Columbia River tested at 16.3% meat on Nov. 9, the lowest proportion in any of the sampled crabbing grounds. This was up from 14.3% on Oct. 19.
In the Westport area, crab tested at 19.8% on Nov. 14, up from 14.7% on Oct. 18. Astoria area crab contained 19.6% meat on Nov. 9 and Garibaldi crab tested at 21.7% on Nov. 10. Oregon did not conduct sampling in October.
In addition, offshore crab in south Washington waters remained too soft in recent tests. Long Beach area crab tested at 88.8% unmarketable due to soft shells and 78.6% of Westport crab were too soft.
No domoic acid toxin was found in Washington crab. Crab can ingest the toxin from razor clams and other filter-feeding prey. The recreational clamming season remains closed on the Washington coast due to elevated levels of domoic in clam meat.
A second round of both meat recovery and domoic acid testing is scheduled to be conducted in early December. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said it will provide additional information regarding the season opening as soon as possible following the completion of the upcoming tests.
Delays are more common than not. The commercial season started on its traditional date of Dec. 1 last year and during the 2014-15 season, but has often been delayed in recent years due to price negotiations, low-meat yield or elevated levels of the marine toxin domoic acid. The 2020-21 season had the longest delayed start in history — it took until mid-February before crab were clear of domoic.
Before 2014-15, there was a run of five Dec. 1 start dates from the 2006-07 season through the 2010-11 season. The season also started Dec. 1 for the 2003-04 season. The 2017-18 season was delayed until Jan. 15, 2018. The 2018-19 season got underway on Jan. 4, and the first crab of the 2019-20 season were delivered at the Port of Peninsula on Dec. 31, 2019 and at the Port of Ilwaco on Jan. 2.
