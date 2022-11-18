Crabbing delay
With preseason preparations at a standstill, stacks of crab pots will accumulate at local ports.

ILWACO — Commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 15 following a Nov. 18 decision by coastal Dungeness crab Tri-State policy representatives from Washington, Oregon and Northern California.

Test results at multiple sites across the region do not currently meet the minimum meat recovery criteria of 23% north of Cascade Head and 24% south of Cascade Head, a promontory near Lincoln City, Oregon.

