The Washington State Court of Appeals on July 27 announced a final decision for State v. Martin Jones, upholding his conviction and sentence for the shooting of then Washington State Patrol Trooper Scott Johnson.
Jones appeared before the appeals court on June 22 when oral arguments were made. During the hearing, Jones' defense argued that written statements from another man pointed to a different suspect, Nicolas Boer. Boer submitted his DNA for a comparison to DNA found on Johnson's uniform.
The sample was sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, and it was determined that the sample did not match the unknown DNA.
In the final decision by the appeals court, the statement pointing to Boer as the suspect by his own brother Peter Boer was ruled not credible and that any past statements he had made were inadmissible hearsay, including double hearsay from another man, the now-deceased Gregory McLeod.
"We conclude that the superior court's determination that Peter's statements constituted inadmissible hearsay did not violate Jones's constitutional right to present a defense," the justices wrote.
The final decision was signed by justices Bradley A. Maxa, Linda CJ Lee, and Lisa Sutton.
Jones is now out of appeals for his conviction.
This is a breaking news story, and an in-depth article with statements from Nicolas Boer will be available next week.
