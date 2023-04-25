OLYMPIA — The ongoing drugdemic in Pacific County will be combatted for at least two more years by the Pacific County Drug Task Force thanks to new state funding. Legislature has awarded the force $742,000 through June 30, 2025.
Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips was the foremost champion of the funding and has spent the past four months relentlessly pursuing a continuation of funds to feed the battle being waged in Pacific County.
"I was notified yesterday about the funding from my sources working on the hill," Phillips said. "It still has to go to the governor for signing, but it has passed the House and Senate."
Legislative buy-in
Phillips passes praise on to multiple state senators and representatives, including 19th District State Reps. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and Joel McEntire (R-Cathlament), along with Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview).
"Operating budget comes from appropriations, it doesn't come from a capital budget, so I reached out to the appropriations people, and Sen. Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island) was instrumental in helping me also, and Sen. Ann Rivers (R-Clark County) was a big push for me on the capital budget," Phillip's said.
"I had a lot of members of the House of Representatives in support also," Phillips added.
The process to get two years of funding kicked off in January when agencies began making their formal request and pitches to the legislature, which had to be submitted via email on a single page. Then Phillips had to work to keep eyes on the request.
"I was up talking, meeting, greeting with the House of Representatives and senators and probably have 100-150 emails I have sent out since January," Phillips said. "I had to get all the support letters for the drug task force from multiple agencies and elected officials."
"I had to send reminder emails because as legislators get wrapped up in the beginning of their sessions, everyone is hitting them up for money and wanting stuff. We got ours in really early, but we had to send reminders because as it gets down to the wire, some stuff gets missed," he added.
Local support
Phillips also leaned on the experience of Raymond Police Chief Pat Matlock and his decade of experience working on and commanding the drug task force before the 2022 election. Matlock and Phillips worked closely on the task force's previous two rounds of funding.
"Pat helped me get letters of support, and between [him] and [Pacific County Sheriff's Office Commander] Mike Parker, they got me some statistics on our drug busts and stuff that has been going on," Phillips said.
According to Matlock, he was happy to help in the process.
"I am very pleased with the cooperation of everyone to make this funding come to fruition and believe we will still continue to do great things with the drug task force," Matlock said. "It was a privilege to be able to be the commander of the drug task force in the past, and I am happy to be a part of the board."
Parker who is the current commander of the drug task force and commends Phillips for his hard work.
"I would like to express my thanks to Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips for all his work in making this happen. Fentanyl is not going away, and every tool we have to address this threat to our community is extremely valuable," Parker said.
Once the funding bill hits Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk and is signed, it will be official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.