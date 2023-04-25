OLYMPIA — The ongoing drugdemic in Pacific County will be combatted for at least two more years by the Pacific County Drug Task Force thanks to new state funding. Legislature has awarded the force $742,000 through June 30, 2025.

Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips was the foremost champion of the funding and has spent the past four months relentlessly pursuing a continuation of funds to feed the battle being waged in Pacific County.

Mike Parker

Pacific County Sheriff's Office commander

