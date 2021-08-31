BAY CENTER — Once a world-renowned research vessel, the R/V Hero sank at its mooring in Bay Center during a winter storm in 2017. Four long years later, the State of Washington is working to take ownership of the vessel so that it can be torn apart and removed.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources ran a “notification of intent to obtain custody” notice in the Observer on Aug. 10, which was news to Scott McDougall, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency director.
McDougall was able to track down what exactly the state’s plans are for the now-derelict vessel.
“The legislature has appropriated the finances to remove the Hero from its resting place in the Palix; the first step in the removal process is to assert their legal authority over the vessel,” McDougall said.
“The legal notice is part of that process. In another couple of weeks, they will issue an RFP for removal of the vessel with the hope that the vessel will be removed within the next 12 months,” he added.
The RFP, otherwise known as a “request for proposal,” will begin the process of hiring a company to come in and salvage and remove the quickly decaying vessel. Shortly after its sinking in 2017, state and federal agencies worked to extract oil and other contaminants from the shellfish-growing area.
Since then, it has sat eerily as remnants of its former glory, which included excursions to Antarctica through treacherous seas, ice and snowstorms. It came to Bay Center in 2008 after being sold a final time, and has sat dormant ever since.
Oyster farmers along Willapa Bay, more noticeably those along the Palix River, have expressed concerns since its sinking, but according to McDougall, since oil and fuel-removal efforts completed, few issues have arisen from the vessel — beyond the fact that it’s sunken.
Officials hope to have it removed within the next 10 to 12 months at the latest, though no time estimate is currently available for how long the process will take once a company is hired for its removal.
McDougall said he’s a bit tickled it’s finally being addressed.
“I am pretty happy to hear this is taking place,” he said.
