OLYMPIA — It was a wildly successful session of the Washington State Legislature for a variety of Pacific County municipalities, agencies, nonprofits and community organizations, as legislators directed tens of millions of state capital budget dollars toward local projects over the next few years.
Notable projects that will receive funding include ongoing renovations at the Naselle Hatchery renovations, modernization work at the Pacific County Jail, construction of the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center gymnasium, improvements to the welcome center and entrance at Cape Disappointment State Park, and upgrades to the oldest school building in Naselle.
In all, the state capital budget included nearly $45 million for construction, conservation and other Pacific County projects.
Conservation
The Naselle Hatchery is the beneficiary of the largest single payout from the state, with $11.5 million in new funds and $16.2 million in reappropriated funds over the next two years. About $6.9 million has previously been disbursed by the state for the three-phase renovative work at the hatchery, and the legislature anticipates putting more than $25 million into renovations and maintenance in future years.
Upcoming work at the hatchery includes adding a new pump house, weir and modern equipment. The final phase will see the hatchery’s three half-acre ponds be replaced with 30 10-foot-by-100-foot and four 20-foot-by-200-foot raceways. The current ponds can’t be used in the summer because of their poor flow dynamics and the abundance of algae. As it stands, the hatchery only has 10 raceways that can be used during the summer to try and spread the fish out and avoid dangerous pathogens.
About $6.8 million was directed toward seven county projects as part of the Washington Wildlife Recreation Program, including $1.9 million for the state to purchase up to 1,500 acres of shoreland-adjacent forest and wetlands along the northern shore of Willapa Bay — between the mouths of the Willapa River and North River. The acquisition will “provide nearly uninterrupted connectivity across four distinct fragments of existing [Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife] ownership over 10 miles of shoreline and riverbanks."
Other funded projects as part of that program include: $2.7 million to install 17 miles of compacted gravel in two sections of the Willapa Hills State Park Trail, which would make the trail available for hikers, bikers and equestrians to use; $1.5 million for the state Parks and Recreation Commission to purchase “high-priority properties within or adjacent to the boundaries of existing state parks;” and $325,000 for WDFW to install a paved 16-stall parking area, maintenance road, and walking trail from the cliff to the beach to improve public access to the Nemah Tidelands, a new recreation site located near milepost 38 on U.S. Highway 101.
As part of the Washington Coastal Restoration and Resiliency Initiative, just shy of $2 million is being awarded to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe to remove an obsolete water intake to improve fish passage in the West Fork Grays River, as well as build engineered log jams in three miles of the West Fork and East Fork Grays Rivers, construct floodplain roughness and connectivity features, and treat alder-dominated stands to improve long-term riparian function.
The aim of the project is to increase the resiliency of the coastal ecosystem for fish, wildlife and people, and reduce flooding, low summer flows and chronic sedimentation for the lower river community that will benefit the federally listed salmon and steelhead population.
Local projects
A handful of funding requests from local agencies and organizations were included in the budget, including $384,000 to help construct a 9,600 square foot multi-use gym and the Dyland Jude Harrell Community Center’s proposed Port of Ilwaco site.
The gym would be equipped for basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports and physical activities. Funding would also cover the installation of bleachers, permanent basketball hoops and a drop-down curtain for splitting the court in two.
The City of Long Beach was awarded $340,000 for upgrades to its wastewater treatment system, which ties in with ongoing upgrades to the city’s biosolids plant and digesters and will ensure that the entire system is on the same interface.
As detailed last week, the Pacific County Jail will receive $464,000 for modernization work at the facility. Sheriff Daniel Garcia has decried the current condition of the facility, pointing to a water leak earlier this year that shut down multiple cells for a two-month period and posed logistical challenges at the jail.
In Raymond, $493,000 was awarded as part of the American Legion Veteran Housing and Resource Center. The housing project has received nearly $10 million from a variety of funding sources in recent years, and is expected to support 17 housing units and other community resources once constructed.
Cape Disappointment
One of Pacific County’s crown jewels, Cape Disappointment State Park, came out of the budget process as a big winner.
Both Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Senate sought funding for a pair of long sought after projects at the park, but the state House had zeroed out that funding in its proposal. Ultimately, the full funding amount that was originally requested was included in the compromise budget that the Senate and House agreed to and passed.
About $4.8 million will go toward improvements at the park’s entrance, including the construction of a new welcome center, administration building, road realignment, boardwalk trail and parking. The state has described the welcome center as “overcrowded” for visitors, staff and volunteers, as well as not being ADA-compliant. The roadway entrance to the park “results in significant traffic backups and poor orientation to the park.”
Another $3.1 million is earmarked for culvert replacements and road improvements along the park’s campground access road. The road was constructed in the 1930s and built across alluvial sand and gravel. There have been targeted pavement repairs in recent years, but additional erosion and sinkholes have developed that the state says are threatening the road's “stability, reliability and safety."
As part of the aforementioned wildlife recreation program, $89,000 is also included to connect the two separate ends of the Three Waters Trail at the park, which was designed by Maya Lin.
Naselle school modernization
Nearly $4.9 million for modernization work at the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is included in the capital budget as part of the Small District & Tribal Compact Schools Modernization Grant Program.
The school district initially applied for a $2.7 million grant in 2018 to upgrade the district’s oldest building, which was constructed in 1957 and houses the vocational and music wing. OSPI awarded a $50,000 planning grant at the time to further refine the scope of work and costs, and the cost of the project eventually landed at $4.9 million.
Work to be completed includes the replacement of the music/vocational building’s windows, addition of shear walls for seismic upgrades, replacing the siding, improving and upgrading exit doors, increasing the electrical capacity for the district’s welding program, and reconfiguring the size of the music room and shop areas.
