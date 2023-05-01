WILLAPA HILLS TRAIL

Willapa Hills State Park Trail between Pacific and Lewis counties received $2.7 million in state funding. Located on an abandoned railroad right-of-way, the trail is among the state's newest state parks.

 FILE PHOTO

OLYMPIA — It was a wildly successful session of the Washington State Legislature for a variety of Pacific County municipalities, agencies, nonprofits and community organizations, as legislators directed tens of millions of state capital budget dollars toward local projects over the next few years.

Notable projects that will receive funding include ongoing renovations at the Naselle Hatchery renovations, modernization work at the Pacific County Jail, construction of the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center gymnasium, improvements to the welcome center and entrance at Cape Disappointment State Park, and upgrades to the oldest school building in Naselle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.