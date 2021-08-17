NASELLE — The State of Washington has remained silent regarding tort claims filed by alleged victims of former Naselle Youth Camp (NYC) employee Michael E. Nolan.
Last month, the Pacific County Superior Court dismissed five felony charges against Nolan for the same allegations due to victims being uncooperative.
Brief backstory
Before the court’s dismissal, Nolan faced four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor while working as a counselor at the camp in Naselle. The allegations accused him of having young men dip into a creek naked in a Native American tradition and touching another inappropriately in a sweat lodge used for native ceremonies.
According to court records for the criminal case, the incidents took place between 2018 and 2019 and involved at least five inmates at the camp. The court documents further allege Nolan used incentives to coerce the boys to perform the activities, including phone use, cigarettes and extra walks.
Both the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations. The initial criminal investigation began on Jan. 6, 2020, and charges weren’t filed until over a year later, on Jan. 26, 2021.
Public records battle
After criminal charges were dropped on July 6, details emerged that several victims had filed tort claims against the State of Washington seeking monetary compensation for the alleged crimes and damages. Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger went as far as to allege the victims, and especially their attorney, were “running interference” with the case.
On June 23, the Observer submitted a public records request with the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES), who handles DCYF public records requests, for copies of the tort claims filed against the State. The request was processed on June 26, and a date for the records to either be released or a timeline extension to be issued was set for July 23.
Nearly two weeks past July 23, on Aug. 3, the records were still not released, and an additional timeline was not established. The Observer contacted Harold Goldes, public records specialist for DES, about the breach of the Freedom of Information Act regarding the failure to communicate a timely response.
One and done?
In response to the email on Aug. 3, Goldes issued a quick printout of one tort claim filed against the State regarding Nolan, with a victim seeking $750,000 in monetary compensation. The email response set another records release or timeline extension date for Aug. 16.
Seven days after the email, on Aug. 10, Goldes sent out a “notice of intent to disclose public records” email to attorney Tiffany Cartwright of MacDonald Hoague and Bayless, who is co-representing the victims. The notice provided Cartwright the option to seek an “injunction or other relief to prevent DES from disclosing these public records requests” under RCW.42.56.540.
”RCW.42.56.540: The examination of any specific public record may be enjoined if, upon motion and affidavit by an agency or its representative or a person who is named in the record or to whom the record specifically pertains, the superior court for the county in which the movant resides or in which the record is maintained, finds that such examination would clearly not be in the public interest and would substantially and irreparably damage any person, or would substantially and irreparably damage vital governmental functions. An agency has the option of notifying persons named in the record or to whom a record specifically pertains, that release of a record has been requested.”
In a response emailed to Goldes and the Observer, Cartwright stated, “we do not intend to seek injunctive relief” and asked directly ‘that any coverage of this matter not name our clients as they are victims of sexual abuse.”
Silence
One aspect of the criminal case that frustrated Haslam was the lack of assistance from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. He noted their lack of transparency, often ignoring him and their desire or lack thereof to hold Nolan accountable for his actions.
Similar issues have arisen for the Observer, and the State has repeatedly remained silent on the criminal case and now the civil case.
As of Aug. 17, the DES has not supplied the remaining public records for the tort claims on time or established a timeline extension for when they would be provided.
It’s unclear how many victims seek compensation for damages through lawsuits for incidents they allege happened by Nolan while they were in the NYC.
Cartwright and co-counsel Jesse Wing declined a request for comment, stating, “we are not in a position to supply additional information or make comment.”
