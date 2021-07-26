ILWACO — The state dollars just keep on rolling in for the city and port of Ilwaco.
July saw a pair of projects for both the port and city receive state funds via grants and low-interest loans, including a port project that officials say are key for the community’s economic interests.
Bulkhead replacementEarlier this month, the state Department of Commerce announced that the Port of Ilwaco was awarded a $112,500 grant and $637,500 loan from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board for the port’s bulkhead replacement project.
The project is a public-private partnership between the port and Safe Coast Seafoods. Guy Glenn Jr., manager for the Port of Ilwaco, said these state dollars will be used to provide matching funds for a federal port infrastructure development grant the port is applying for through the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD).
“Our MARAD grant application should compete better having secured funding, and support, from the State of Washington through CERB Our plan is to secure an overall package with federal, state and local funds to complete the project,” Glenn Jr. said.
The port’s current timber pile bulkhead has been in place for more than 50 years and is considered to be in “serious” condition by engineers, Glenn Jr. said. Bulkheads are used to retain fill and prevent the sliding of land at the transition between land and sea. The port has been pursuing funding to replace the bulkhead through the Federal Emergency Management Agency since 2017, he said, to no avail.
Safe Coast Seafoods is investing $2.4 million in the project, and the company expects to create and retain up to 90 jobs at their facility. Along with directly benefiting Safe Coast Seafoods, Glenn Jr. said the project will drive private-sector investment in the community and bolster efforts to retain private-sector jobs, “all related to seafood processing, commercial fishing and their support industries.”
The project has indirect benefits to the port and businesses located at the port, Glenn Jr. said, including charter fishing businesses. The tonnage and ex-vessel value of commercial seafood being landed at the port’s commercial seafood businesses are required metrics when competing for federal funding to maintain the port’s entrance channels. The port has received about $11.8 million in federal dollars for annual dredging operations since 2014.
“It is imperative for us to support commercial fishing and seafood processing businesses operating in the port for continued federal investment in maintaining our entrance channel, directly benefiting all of our recreational users and charter fishing businesses,” Glenn Jr. said. “This project comprehensively supports all of our port businesses, in addition to maintaining our popular working waterfront and coastal heritage enjoyed by thousands of visitors traveling to the peninsula annually.”
Glenn Jr. said the port will pursue other funding options if the quest for the MARAD grant is unsuccessful.
Park renovationThe city of Ilwaco also secured state dollars this month, receiving $190,933 in grant funds from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office to help with the continued renovation and improvements at the Ilwaco City Park.
The project covers Phase II of improvements at the park, and focuses on renovating the baseball field and basketball court. Phase I of the project was completed via a 2014 Local Parks grant, and improvements included a new restroom, picnic shelter and playground.
Baseball field improvements will include new dugouts, bleachers, infield surfacing, the addition of a batting cage, new fencing for safety and the installation of a storage structure. The basketball court will be resurfaced, receive new hoops and new lighting, which the city said will enhance the safety of the facility.
“The overall goal of this project is to provide an under-served community with additional competitive youth recreational opportunities,” the city said in its funding application. “This project is important to the community because the City Park is the only park of its type on the south end of the Long Beach Peninsula. The park provides accessible recreation opportunities to youth pursuing competitive sports.”
The city is also providing $49,305 in matching funds, including $26,305 in donated labor, $11,000 in donated materials, $10,000 in cash, and a $2,000 donation from The Chapman Foundation, a non-profit organization.
The project is not expected to go out for bids until 2022, and construction may not be completed until later that year or 2023, but no firm timeline has been established yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.