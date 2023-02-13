LONG BEACH — Funds from a state agency is allowing the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center to expand its services even more.
Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, DJHCC in January launched its Family Resource Center program. The new program, according to Robyn Handley, its director, serves as a sort of one-stop shop for families to access crucial resources.
“By accessing the family resource center, we’re able to provide a lot of different resources that might otherwise kind of be spread out throughout other buildings or different organizations, all in one location,” Handley said.
With the community center serving anywhere from 40-80 kids a day, it was also seeing dozens of families picking up and dropping off children on a regular basis.
“We know that this is an area where we have a lot of lower-income residents — it’s rural and accessing transportation is sometimes a challenge,” Handley said. “We were really wanting to create a place where families were already coming and the community knew about, so that they could come in and access resources and access them without barriers — including transportation, because they’re already coming there.”
Important funding
The state grant provides the community center, currently located at 211 Pioneer Rd. in Long Beach, with the needed dollars to get the program up and running, including funds for Handley’s position as director.
Handley comes to DJHCC after previously working as the Pacific County program manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington for about five years. As it would happen, her office was located in the same building as the community center.
She said her new position at DJHCC first got her attention because she had been looking to work more directly with families and provide more advocacy. Claire Bruncke, the community center’s executive director, gauged Handley’s interest in the position while going through the grant application process.
“It’s been super fun. I’m working with a lot of the same kids and families that I already knew and was already working with before, but I’m getting to help them in a different way, which is very cool,” Handley said. “I think I already had a lot of those relationships established, which is really nice moving into this role.”
The grant doesn’t come with many restrictions on what the funding can be used for, which has allowed DJHCC to use it to support several family resource center services that have been launched so far as well as other start-up costs.
“The goal is to kind of get everything set up using the funding we got from this grant, and then continue to move forward using different grants and different funding sources,” Handley said. “We feel like once we’re able to get some of that start-up cost out of the way, it won’t be enormously expensive to continue growing.”
Clothing Closet
The program is still in its infancy after launching in early January, but several services have already been launched in that brief amount of time.
One of the initiatives that the program has started and Handley is most excited about is the Clothing Closet, where children are able to select from and receive new or gently used clothing that has been donated by the community.
“Laundry can be a challenge around here; we have two laundromats and they’re spread out, so if you live in Ocean Park your closest laundromat is in Long Beach, and if you don’t have reliable transportation that’s a challenge,” Handley said. “We started to notice that kids were maybe coming in the same clothes or they’re coming in clothes that didn’t fit great, and we said ‘OK, let’s get some clothes.’”
More than 100 articles of clothing have already been given out since the family resource center opened, thanks to what Handley called an “amazing” response from the community that’s led to DJHCC ordering new storage to accommodate the donations that have been flowing in. The community center has also received laundry gift cards from Seaview Laundromat, allowing them to wash donated clothing at no cost.
In keeping the whole family in mind, items at the Clothing Closet range from toddler-sized to adult extra-large clothing, and include shoes, new underwear, socks and “kind of everything you can think of that you might need.”
“One of the things that we’ve done that we’ve been intentional in doing, and I think is really fun, is we’ve framed it as a shopping experience — because that’s what it is,” Handley said. “We don’t ever give or force kids to take clothing, we never say — for the most part — this is all we have. We have options, and that’s been intentional.
“If a kid comes in and says, ‘I fell in the dirt and I need new leggings, because I don’t have any extras in my backpack,’ we give them like three different pairs to choose from, and they choose which ones they feel most confident in and go from there. I think because of that the reception’s been really good from the kids.”
The program is working on acquiring more kids-sized shoes, as well as diapers and hiking items like rain boots. Handley noted that diapers are a “huge need” in the community and the organization is working on becoming a diaper bank.
Donations of clean and new, like-new or used clothing are accepted Monday-Friday from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. at the community center. Socks and underwear can only be accepted with tags or in the original packaging.
Food pantry
The family resource center is also operating a food pantry, hoping to fill a gap during the week for families facing food insecurity.
A weeks-long food drive put on by DJHCC ended earlier this week, which Handley said has allowed them to stock their shelves. She estimates that more than 50 pounds of food have been given out since the program launched last month.
“The kids really are enjoying using it. We’ve had some really great donations of kid-friendly snacks for them to take home after school,” Handley said. “We have no restrictions on either the food or Clothing Closet right now, which is really nice because it means all of our kids and all of our families can access it.”
The array of options are diverse, including gluten-free foods. Kids are able to go through and pick their own items, with Handley equating it to grocery shopping and again emphasizing that it’s all about giving kids and families a choice.
“Now that we have it fairly well-stocked, I would say we are getting a lot of kids. Kids know whether or not there’s food at home or if there’s a struggle for food at home, and so they’ve been really great at coming in and saying, ‘Hey, we could use some food, can I get some?’ That’s been really great, they get to do the shopping — I’m there to supervise, because otherwise they’d take 10 boxes of Pringles home and nothing else,” Handley said with a laugh.
The food pantry is available anytime to kids in the program, and on Mondays and Fridays from 3:30-6 p.m. for families and community members. Donations of non-perishable, non-expired food — specifically kid-friendly food that is easy to make and requires no or limited additional ingredients to make — are accepted Monday-Friday at the community center from 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.
Family playgroup
The program’s most recently launched service are family playgroups, which began earlier this month. The playgroups consist of young children — up to age 5 — and their parents coming and participating in a physical learning activity together, such as a dance or play, while also enjoying a snack.
Held each Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., upcoming playgroup activity themes include a scavenger hunt, animal yoga, and Q-tip painting. The playgroups serve as an activity for parents to connect with their children in a safe place, as well as connect with other families in the community.
“The first one was awesome,” Handley said. “We did a lot of running around, we read stories, we had some snacks and it was just very cool.”
Upcoming themes and additional activities through April can be found on DJHCC’s website, at www.djhcc.org/playgroup. Handley encouraged families to take a look at the schedule and find themes that interest them and their children.
Future plans
The program is in the process of hiring a family advocate, whose job will be to work one-on-one with families and adults in the community to help them access needed resources.
“They’ll be able to come to the community center, sit down with our family advocate and say ‘Hey, I really need emergency housing, I need a place to sleep tonight, and then I need someone to help me work through how to access sustainable housing in the future,’” Handley said.
“We have community partners, we have funding to be able to help provide that, and then [the family advocate] is then going to work with that person to help them work on finding housing, work on putting in applications, but also work on the whole picture,” she continued. “Do you need housing, but also are you signed up for EBT? Are you signed up for health insurance? Do you have transportation? So we’re really thinking about the whole family and whole individual when they come in, and that’s kind of the next piece moving forward is hiring that person.”
In other news, registration for DJHCC’s summer day camp program opened on Feb. 10. Seven different weekly camp sessions of the camp are expected to run from late June through mid-August, and is available to children aged 5-14. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.djhcc.org/summer-day-camp-info.
A free monthly family night is also held each month for students and families in the Ocean Beach School District. The theme for this month’s family night, on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., is focused on STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Next week’s activities will include making homemade ice cream and operating a sundae bar.
For questions or further information about the services and programs being offered by DJHCC’s family resource center, contact Handley at robyn@djhcc.org.
