ILWACO — Flush with cash this year, the Washington Legislature appears likely to provide funding for a variety of capital improvements to public property in Pacific County in the 2019-21 budget cycle.
The Washington State House released its spending proposals on March 25. The State Senate produces its plan March 27. After the two are brought into agreement, they still must be approved by the governor before funds are released. The legislative session is scheduled to end April 28.
Washington State Parks is a main beneficiary of state spending planned in Pacific County. Under the House budget, Parks is set to receive:
• $3,529,000 for major changes at the main entry to Cape Disappointment State Park.
• $4,961,000 to develop a safe multi-use trail crossing at State Route 6 for the Willapa Hills Trail between Raymond and Chehalis.
• The governor requested $1.4 million to preserve, replace, restore and make additional repairs to buildings and landscaping at North Head Lighthouse National Historical site in Cape Disappointment State Park, but the legislative budgets don't yet authorize this expense.
• $1 million is likely to be appropriated to the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board to purchase inholdings and land adjacent to Leadbetter Point State Park.
• $1 million is being lined up to provide public shorelines access to the Nemah tidelands, a beautiful area on the east side of Willapa Bay.
Naselle Youth Camp, which was often targeted for closure in past legislative sessions, is on course this year for a significant amount of renovation totaling nearly $2.3 million:
• $770,000 for ceiling finishes and wall repairs at Cougar Lodge.
• $240,000 for foundation drainage repairs at Cougar Lodge.
• $410,000 for for a fire-protection system at Moolock Lodge.
• $105,000 for security improvements at various buildings.
• $770,000 for furnace replacement in staff housing.
Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is slated for help in the House proposal:
• $258,000 to help renovate the high school music/vocational wing.
• $237,000 for flooring.
The Naselle Primary Care Clinic in the recently donated former Bank of the Pacific branch is in line for $216,000 in state facilities spending.
State aid is on tap for Pacific County ports:
• $458,000 for replacement of the Port of Ilwaco's 1977 marine Travelift. The current lift has a 50-ton capacity and can haul out boats up to 17.5 feet wide. The port's plan is to increase the capacity of its facility to haul out larger boats with an 85 ton lift. In addition, the port plans to increase its ability to haul out wider boats., possibly up to 24 feet wide. This will require a new pier system for the lift; the port estimates an additional $1.2 million will be needed to complete that portion of the project. Those additional funds are not yet in place.
• $180,000 for Port of Willapa Harbor dredging support in Tokeland.
• $77,000 for Port Chinook Marina maintenance dredging and spoils disposition
Another shoreline-related appropriation in the House budget is $650,000 for North Cove Erosion Control.
A variety of fish and wildlife-related funding is in the budget:
• $3,248,000 to renovation intake and diversion structures at the Fork Creek Hatchery.
• $1,971,000 for Grays River headwater restoration.
• $740,000 for phase 2 of a fish-passage project on Rue Creek near Menlo.
Although not physically located in Pacific County, the county will benefit from $3.7 million in planned appropriations for a new renovated Aberdeen headquarters for the Coastal Community Action Program. CCAP is the conduit for more than $18 million to Pacific and Grays Harbor social-service programs.
Other Pacific County projects mentioned in the House funding plan include:
• $210,000 to replace the roof at the Pacific County Fairgrounds in Menlo.
• $75,000 for improvements at Culbertson Park in Long Beach.
• $270,000 for lighting at Cheney Park Field in South Bend.
• $155,000 for electric-vehicle charging stations at various locations.
• An appropriation plan in the state Senate includes $225,000 for additional safety features at Willapa Behavioral Health in Long Beach.
