Naselle Hatchery
Buy Now

The Naselle Salmon Hatchery, built in 1979, is set to benefit from legislative spending plans.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

OLYMPIA — Budget leaders in Washington’s lower legislative chamber unveiled their capital budget proposal last week. While their plan would still pump tens of millions of dollars into Pacific County projects over the next couple of years, it is more modest than the proposals released by their counterparts in the state Senate and Gov. Jay Inslee.

Overall, the proposal from the Washington State House of Representatives would set aside just shy of $34 million for capital projects wholly taking place within Pacific County, more than $8 million less than the $42.5 million that the state Senate proposed as part of their capital budget bill that passed the upper chamber late last month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.