OLYMPIA — Budget leaders in Washington’s lower legislative chamber unveiled their capital budget proposal last week. While their plan would still pump tens of millions of dollars into Pacific County projects over the next couple of years, it is more modest than the proposals released by their counterparts in the state Senate and Gov. Jay Inslee.
Overall, the proposal from the Washington State House of Representatives would set aside just shy of $34 million for capital projects wholly taking place within Pacific County, more than $8 million less than the $42.5 million that the state Senate proposed as part of their capital budget bill that passed the upper chamber late last month.
The two legislative bodies are in agreement on the single biggest project in the county: the continued renovation of the Naselle Hatchery. Both proposals set aside $11.5 million in new money and $16.3 million in reappropriated state funds for the next two years — lower than Inslee’s ask by about $7 million, although their proposals include more than $25 million in future projected costs for the final phase of the renovation work.
Cape D park cuts
But while both the state Senate and Inslee were in agreement on funding for a trio of projects at Cape Disappointment State Park, the state House budget proposes funding for only one of the projects.
State House budget writers included $3.1 million for the replacement of two failing culverts on the primary campground access road at the park, but did not include the $4.8 million that the state Senate and governor are seeking for work on a new welcome center, administration building, road realignment, parking and boardwalk trail at the park.
The state House proposal also does not include funding to connect the two separate ends of the Three Waters Trail at the park, which was designed by Maya Lin. Inslee had requested $89,000, while the state Senate included nearly $390,000 for the trail in its plan.
Another project that the state House zeroed out in its proposal was funding for the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission to purchase 2.6 acres of undeveloped land within South Bend city limits. The property would be set aside for future use as a trailhead to provide access to the Willapa Hills State Park Trail. The trailhead would be designed to accommodate vehicles for visitors coming to use the multi-use trail.
Funding for a second Willapa Hills trail project was also cut by nearly half in the state House proposal. State Senate budget leaders and Inslee agreed on providing about $2.7 million to install 17 miles of compacted gravel in two sections of the trail, which would make the trail available for hikers, bikers and equestrians to use, in addition to wayfinding, orientation and interpretive signage that would provide education on local history and natural environment. The state House proposal would reduce funding for the project to less than $1.5 million.
Willapa Bay land
The state House proposal also does not include the more than $1.9 million in funding that the state Senate and Inslee propose to acquire up to 1,500 acres of shoreland-adjacent forest and wetlands along the northern shore of Willapa Bay — between the mouths of the Willapa River and North River. The purpose of the acquisition is to “provide nearly uninterrupted connectivity across four distinct fragments of existing [Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife] ownership over 10 miles of shoreline and riverbanks.”
The goal of the project is to protect wetland, riparian and forested habitats that benefit multiple fish and wildlife species, including marbled murrelet, dusky Canada goose, band-tailed pigeon, Roosevelt elk, Columbia black-tailed deer and various waterfowl. The acquisition also includes tidally influenced areas of Willapa Bay that have been identified as critical habitat for the federally listed green sturgeon.
“Finally, an enormous opportunity exists to acquire, then eventually restore, a large block of freshwater wetland that is currently blocked off from Willapa Bay and modified by levees and tidegates,” the funding request from the state Recreation and Conservation Office concluded.
The final capital budget plan will be a compromise between state Senate and House versions, which is typically hammered out near the final day of the session — April 24 this year. The Observer will have additional coverage of other state budgets — operating and transportation — as the end of the 2023 legislative session draws nearer.
