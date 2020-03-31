LONG BEACH PENINSULA — With the very real possibility that the remaining 2019-20 school year could be shuttered completely, the Ocean Beach School District is working to ensure that its 70 seniors graduate on time.
In working to address both state and local graduation requirements, OBSD is following new March 20 guidance from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) that focuses specifically on high school seniors.
That OSPI guidance urges districts to determine which classes and credits its seniors need to complete in order to meet credit requirements for graduation. Because state law allows for districts to waive some non-core credits typically required for graduation, an emphasis should be put on required credits such as senior English and third-year math or science courses.
The state allows for multiple different ways that seniors can meet those credit requirements, such as completing online coursework, written work packets or project-based learning. Credit requirements can also be met via competency-based assessments, which includes formative and summative course content, online PSAT/SAT prep, an industry recognized credential or certificate, or college admissions or placement. Students can also complete college courses through Running Start or CTE courses to obtain course equivalency for core credits.
OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley said that even before the six-week closure was announced on March 13, paraprofessionals at Ilwaco High School were already focused on “poking and prodding” credit-deficient seniors.
“They can use this time to make up credits, because that’s the group that really is at the most disadvantage,” said Huntley. “For them, time matters. There’s just so many days and they’re already behind.”
The Washington State Legislature also granted the State Board of Education the power to administer an emergency waiver program at the end of this year’s legislative session. That program gives districts flexibility to ensure students who were “on track to graduate before the gubernatorial declaration of emergency” aren’t impacted negatively by subsequent measures taken in response to the covid-19 pandemic.
The State Board of Education is also in the midst of creating a process to temporarily grant districts the flexibility to waive the requirements of certain credits in order to graduate, “provided students make a good faith effort. In the meantime, OSPI says districts should continue making every effort to provide seniors with “meaningful learning” to help them earn the required credits.
Local graduation requirements
In its new guidance, OSPI is encouraging districts to grant a temporary waiver for local graduation requirements. These are requirements that are determined by the district, not the state.
At its March 25 meeting, the OBSD Board of Directors unanimously approved to waive the district’s two local graduation requirements for the 2019-20 school year. With the waiver, the Class of 2020 is exempt from needing to complete a job shadow, as well as completing 20 hours of community service.
‘Parking lot internet’
OBSD announced March 30 that it had partnered with several organizations on the peninsula to provide ‘parking lot internet’ for students.
Along with OBSD schools, Timberland Libraries, Adrift Hotel, Kiss of Mist Espresso, McDonald’s, Metro Espresso, Adelaide’s Coffee and Olde Towne Trading Post will allow students to use its WiFi services in their parking lots.
Students that are interested in using these organizations’ WiFi services can either connect without needing to enter a password, or ask an employee for the password for the companies that password-protect their networks. More information can be found on the Ilwaco High School Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.